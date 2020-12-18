VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 8, 2020, the Company has changed its name to “Neptune Digital Assets Corp..” Effective at the opening of trading on ‎Monday, ‎December 21, 2020, the common shares of the Company will trade on the TSX-V under the new name. The Company’s trading symbol “DASH” will remain unchanged. There is no consolidation of capital associated with the name change.



“Our new name now accurately reflects our overall strategy of being a well-diversified and low operational cost crypto currency company, with our largest holdings in some of the best performing assets of 2020 such as BTC and ATOM”, stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.

No action is required from shareholders in connection with the proposed name change. Issued ‎certificates representing commons shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name ‎and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker or ‎agents with any questions regarding the proposed name change. ‎

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

The Company has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio with investments made in top market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and associated blockchain technologies.

