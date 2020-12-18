SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) is pleased to announce the addition of Josh Balzke as Vice President of Sales and Business Development Australasia. In this newly formed role, he will be responsible for driving new business development and lending his operations and supply chain experience to further strengthen our global supply initiatives.



Josh brings with him extensive experience in the millwork, window & door industry and has spent the last 22+ years in various leadership roles. He found success and fulfillment in building strong relationships, collaborating across multiple divisions to launch new products, delivering cost down initiatives, and collaboratively working towards global sourcing strategies.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Josh Balzke to our team at the close of 2020,” stated Tony Casey, Chief Sales Officer of CTI. “As we turn to the growing Australasia region in 2021, we felt the need to make sure our presence was felt locally, and we know that Josh has the right background and experience to help lead the expansion in the region.”

Outside of work, Josh spends most of his time with his family, including his partner and five children. Most of his free time revolves around the interests of his children and their many activities. After playing and coaching baseball at regional and national representative levels in his younger years, Josh also now coaches a local baseball club.

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is an environmental engineering and manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com .

