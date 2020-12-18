Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The Company was today notified that on 18 December 2020, Ray O’Toole, Chairman, purchased ordinary shares of 125/228th pence in the Company pursuant to an ongoing trading agreement. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ray O’Toole 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares pursuant to ongoing trading agreement. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares GBP 0.7655 3,000 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



Aggregated volume: 3,000

GBP 0.7655 e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-18 f) Place of the transaction XLON

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary

01738 442111

18 December 2020