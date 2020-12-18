Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Robots (Cobots): Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is focused on collaborative robot industry trends, drivers and opportunities. This report explores industry based on application, end-user industries and geography. Revenue forecasts for 2019 through 2025 are provided at the global level for the above segments.

The collaborative robot market is segmented into the following categories:

By application: Assembly, material handling, pick and place, packaging, quality testing, others (machine tending, gluing and welding, palletizing, injection molding, painting among others).

By end-user industry: Automotive, electronics, food and beverages, healthcare, logistics, other (furniture and equipment, metals and machining, plastics and polymers).

By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2025 with a projection of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for collaborative robots

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of CAGR through 2025

Characterization and quantification of collaborative robots' market based on application, end-use, and region

Detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Information on influence of artificial intelligence in the collaborative robots industry, investment/installation costs, and insights into increasing government spending on research expenditures

Company profiles of major players of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Intended Audience

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Brief History of Collaborative Robots

Industry Trends and Opportunities

Industry 4.0

Increasing Automation in Various End-user Industries

Rising Demand of Robotic Assistance for Manufacturing

Influence of Artificial Intelligence in the Collaborative Robots Industry

Growing Geriatric Populations in Developed Nations

Integration of IoT in Robotics and Improved Human Machine Interfaces

Reduced Labor and Faster Cycle Times

Smarter and Better Algorithms

Increasing Government Spending and Research Expenditures

Increase in Import Tariffs of Raw Materials Used in Manufacturing Robots

High Investment/Installation Costs

The rise in Smart Transportation

Rising Demand for Infrastructure

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Assembly

Material Handling

Pick and Place

Palletizing and Packaging

Quality Testing

Other Applications

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Overview

Automotive Manufacturing

Electronics Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Logistics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

ABB Group

Aethon Robotics

BAE Systems Plc

Bosch Rexroth (Robert Bosch Gmbh)

Clearpath Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Locus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots

Nachi Robotics

Omron Adept Technology Inc.

Rethink Robotics Gmbh

Staubli

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

