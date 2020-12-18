MONT TREMBLANT, Quebec, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September Karma Shala Yoga Inc. launched an online yoga business gaining the attention of the Canadian yoga community. The website has all the elements of leading international online yoga experiences, in addition to unique features, including interactive Question and Answers with instructors and special guests, along with Live Events. Karma Shala Online is supported by some of the best yoga teachers in Quebec and delivered in a completely bilingual format.

“Covid-19 forced us to think differently. We identified a need in the online yoga world and created something special for our community”, said Melisande Turpin, President, Karma Shala Yoga Inc. “We did not simply want to post yoga videos, but rather recreate the entire yoga studio experience online. We wanted to bring our community together during this difficult time and we could not be more pleased with the result.”

Karma Shala Online features:



On-demand video library of over 150 yoga classes





Many classes filmed outdoors in the Laurentians Mountains





Daily live streamed classes from the Karma Shala Mont Tremblant Studio





Weekly interactive live Q and A with instructors





Monthly interactive special events (concerts, wine tastings, etc.)





Unlimited access to all elements in one subscription





A completely Canadian, completely bilingual experience

Karma Shala Yoga Inc: https://www.karmashala.ca/ is a yoga studio and online yoga experience based in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. The company was founded in 2015 and has since become one of the leading studios in the province, hosting thousands of Canadian and international clients each year. The online component, Karma Shala Online, launched in September of 2020, https://online.karmashala.ca/

Jimmy Adduci

Karma Shala Yoga Inc.

819-430-6730

jimmy@karmashala.ca