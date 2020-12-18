Regarding the notices of concluded option agreements with the members of the Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 18 December 2020 it received notices regarding the concluded transactions related to securities of the Company (attached). Information about the notices is also provided in the material event notice of 18 December 2020 regarding the option agreements of key executives of the companies of the group ( link ).

The Supervisory Board of the Company approved on 4 December 2020 the long-term promotion of key executives of Ignitis Group of companies (hereinafter – the Group) with share options programme (hereinafter – the Programme), the long-term strategic targets and their indicators for 2020–2023, their achievement assessment criteria and maximum number of offered shares to the executives ( link ).

The Programme determines that shares will be offered free of charge in 2024, after the long-term strategic targets (indicators) of the Group, approved by the Supervisory Board of the Company, which are linked with the strategic plan of the Company for 2020–2023 are achieved.

