Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic Market Research Report: By Offering, Technology, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) market reached a valuation of $63.5 billion in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report estimates, a market research firm based in India, the market would generate a revenue of $127.4 billion by 2030. The key factor driving the progress of the market is the rising enactment of strict regulations and policies in several countries regarding blood sample contamination.



Besides the aforementioned factor, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, the surging number of blood donors, rapid advancements and innovations in the IVD technology, the increasing number of academic institutions and hospitals, and soaring healthcare expenditure in various countries are also fueling the expansion of the in-vitro diagnostic market across the world. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Atlas 9th edition, 352 million people in the age group 20 - 64 were diagnosed with diabetes in 2019.



Furthermore, this number is predicted to grow to 486 million by 2045. As per the findings of the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer claimed as many as 9.6 million lives in 2018. The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) found that 37.9 million people around the world suffered from HIV/AIDS in 2018. The high occurrence of these diseases is boosting the demand for IVD testing, which is, in turn, propelling the growth of the market.



Based on offering, the in-vitro diagnostic market is divided into software & services, instruments, and reagents & kits. Out of these, the reagents & kits category is predicted to dominate the market in the future years. The increasing number of IVD tests being performed all over the world, because of the ballooning prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases and the surging number of research activities, is driving the advancement of this category in the market in the forthcoming years.



Geographically, the in-vitro diagnostic market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the upcoming years. This would be because of the existence of leading market players in the region and their focus on various strategic development activities in order to improve their market position. For example, according to Abbott Laboratories, in October 2019, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service signed a multi-year agreement for Alinity system, the organization's plasma and blood screening technology.



Hence, it can be said without any hesitation that the market would boom in the future years, primarily because of the increasing requirement for blood donations and the growing enactment of several strict policies regarding blood contamination in several countries around the world.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Offering

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Technology

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End User

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.7.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Offering

4.1.1.1 Reagents & kits

4.1.1.2 Instruments

4.1.1.3 Software & services

4.1.2 By Technology

4.1.2.1 Clinical chemistry

4.1.2.1.1 Basic metabolic panel

4.1.2.1.2 Lipid profile

4.1.2.1.3 Liver profile

4.1.2.1.4 Renal profile

4.1.2.1.5 Thyroid function panel

4.1.2.1.6 Others

4.1.2.2 Immunochemistry

4.1.2.2.1 ELISA

4.1.2.2.2 RIA

4.1.2.2.3 FIA

4.1.2.2.4 CLIA

4.1.2.2.5 ICA

4.1.2.2.6 Others

4.1.2.3 Molecular diagnostics

4.1.2.3.1 Infectious diseases

4.1.2.3.2 Genomics

4.1.2.3.3 Blood donor screening

4.1.2.3.4 Others

4.1.2.4 Hematology

4.1.2.4.1 CBC

4.1.2.4.2 Cholesterol testing

4.1.2.4.3 Blood glucose testing

4.1.2.4.4 Hemoglobin testing

4.1.2.4.5 Coagulation testing

4.1.2.4.6 Others

4.1.2.5 Others

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Infectious diseases

4.1.3.2 Diabetes

4.1.3.3 Oncology

4.1.3.4 Cardiology

4.1.3.5 Nephrology

4.1.3.6 Autoimmune diseases

4.1.3.7 Others

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Hospitals & clinics

4.1.4.2 POC

4.1.4.3 Research & academic institutes

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Approval and launch of new products

4.2.1.2 Increasing number of collaborations and agreements

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Regulations with respect to blood safety and sample contamination

4.2.2.2 Surging burden of chronic diseases

4.2.2.3 Increasing number of blood donors

4.2.2.4 Advancements in IVD technology

4.2.2.5 Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.6 Increasing number of hospitals and academic institutes

4.2.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast period

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Challenges in maintaining sufficient, safe sample supply

4.2.3.2 Data insecurity over donors' demographic information

4.2.3.3 Cost-ineffectiveness of IVD products

4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 IVD Market for Clinical Chemistry, by Type

5.2.2 IVD Market for Immunochemistry, by Type

5.2.3 IVD Market for Molecular Diagnostics, by Type

5.2.4 IVD Market for Hematology, by Type

5.3 By Application

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Offering

6.2 By Technology

6.2.1 IVD Market for Clinical Chemistry, by Type

6.2.2 IVD Market for Immunochemistry, by Type

6.2.3 IVD Market for Molecular Diagnostics, by Type

6.2.4 IVD Market for Hematology, by Type

6.3 By Application

6.4 By End User

6.5 By Country

6.5.1 U.S. Market Size and Forecast

6.5.1.1 By offering

6.5.1.2 By technology

6.5.1.2.1 IVD market for clinical chemistry, by type

6.5.1.2.2 IVD market for immunochemistry, by type

6.5.1.2.3 IVD market for molecular diagnostics, by type

6.5.1.2.4 IVD market for hematology, by type

6.5.1.3 By application

6.5.1.4 By end user

6.5.2 Canada Market Size and Forecast

6.5.2.1 By offering

6.5.2.2 By technology

6.5.2.2.1 IVD market for clinical chemistry, by type

6.5.2.2.2 IVD market for immunochemistry, by type

6.5.2.2.3 IVD market for molecular diagnostics, by type

6.5.2.2.4 IVD market for hematology, by type

6.5.2.3 By application

6.5.2.4 By end user



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Global IVD Market Share of Key Players

11.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals

11.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.3 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.4 PerkinElmer Inc.

12.5 Quidel Corporation

12.6 OraSure Technologies Inc.

12.7 Sysmex Corporation

12.8 DIAGNOSTICA STAGO S.A.S

12.9 Siemens AG

12.10 Abbott Laboratories

12.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.12 Hologic Inc.

12.13 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

12.14 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.15 bioMerieux S.A.

12.16 Trinity Biotech plc

12.17 Bio-Techne Corporation

12.18 DiaSorin S.p.A.

12.19 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

12.20 Grifols S.A.



Chapter 13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n4gy5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900