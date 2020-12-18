Downing ONE VCT plc

Half-Yearly Report for the

Six months ended 30 September 2020

Financial Summary

30 Nov 30 Sep 31 Mar 30 Sep Nov 2020 2020 2020 2019 2013 pence pence pence pence pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 57.9 56.3 57.6 75.5 100.4 Cumulative dividends paid since Nov 13 37.5 37.5 35.5 33.5 0.0 Total Return

(NAV plus cumulative dividends paid per share) 95.4 93.8 93.1 109.0 100.4

Chairman’s Statement

I present the Company’s half-yearly report for the six-month period ended 30 September 2020.

When I last reported to shareholders in July, the UK was just starting to come out of the first lockdown, and it was clear that some of the portfolio companies had been significantly negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, we have seen the setback of the second wave and a further government-imposed lockdown.

Although some investments have been further hindered by the ongoing pandemic, particularly those within the leisure and hospitality sectors, many have now been able to adapt to the conditions and some have been able to benefit from the new environment, for example in the education technology sector.

The Company has been a very active investor in recent months, completing investments in a number of attractive new prospects within the software and computer technology, education, retail and biotechnology sectors totalling £12.7 million.

Net asset value and results

As at 30 September 2020, the Company’s NAV stood at 56.3p, an increase of 0.7p (or 1.2%) compared to the 31 March 2020 year-end position, after adding back the 2.0p dividend paid during the period.

The return attributable to equity shareholders for the period was a gain of £1.3 million, comprising a revenue loss of £366,000 and a capital gain of £1.6 million.

Investment activity and performance

Over the last six months, Downing, the Investment Adviser, has been able to strengthen its investment team which has generated a significant number of new investment opportunities.

During the period, the Company made 17 VCT qualifying investments, totalling £12.7 million. This is the highest rate of investment in a six month period that the Company has achieved under the current VCT regulations. 11 of these additions were new investments and six were follow on investments into existing portfolio companies.

In line with the current VCT regulations,

£11.4 million of the additions were in unquoted growth businesses, which tend to be younger businesses with a high risk/reward ratio. Unquoted growth companies now make up almost 40% of the total portfolio (by value) and the proportion is expected to continue to increase going forward.

There were also a small number of disposals and part disposals in the period. Total realisations generated proceeds of £1.2 million, resulting in a net realised gain of £328,000.

At the period end, the Company held a portfolio of 80 active investments, with 26% (by value) held in quoted growth, 36% (by value) in unquoted yield focused and 38% (by value) in unquoted growth. 30 investments are held in the quoted growth category which are either quoted on AIM or the NEX Exchange Growth Market and have a value of £20.4 million. The 50 unquoted investments have a value of £56.6 million.

At the period end the Board has reviewed the unquoted valuations and approved a number of adjustments. Net unrealised gains across the unquoted and quoted portfolio over the period were £1.6 million.

Further details of the investment activities of the Company are in the Investment Adviser’s Report.

Dividends

The Company has a stated policy of seeking to pay dividends equivalent to at least 4% of net asset value (currently 56.3p) each year. Consistent with this policy, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.25p (equivalent to 2.2% of current NAV) which will be paid on 26 February 2021 to Shareholders on the register as at 5 February 2021.

This will take the total dividends paid since the merger in November 2013 to 38.75p.

Fundraising

The Company launched a new offer for subscription in September 2020, seeking to raise up to £15 million, plus an over-allotment facility. £2.6 million has been raised to date under the offer. If existing investors wish to subscribe under the offer, they will receive a discount of 1.0% for applications processed by 26 February 2021.

With the Investment Adviser reporting a continuing strong pipeline of new investment opportunities, funds raised under the offer will allow the Company to take advantage of these as well as supporting existing portfolio companies.

Share buybacks

The Company operates a policy of buying in its own shares that become available in the market at a 5% discount to NAV (subject to liquidity and any regulatory restrictions).

During the period, the Company purchased 1,343,282 shares at an average price of 54.3p per Ordinary Share, being a 5% discount to the latest announced NAV at the time of purchase.

VCT Qualification

Following the significant number of new qualifying investments made over the past six months, qualifying investments now represent 83.8% of total investments (including cash). The minimum VCT qualification level of 80% is expected to continue to be comfortably exceeded for the foreseeable future.

Outlook

Since 30 September 2020, there has been some further recovery by the quoted stocks due, in part, to the prospect of a return to more normal conditions in 2021. At 30 November 2020, the estimated unaudited NAV had risen to 57.9p (Total Return of 95.4p), an increase of 1.6p since 30 September 2020.

Although the Company remains exposed to sectors that have been heavily affected by the pandemic, many of the portfolio companies have now been able to modify their plans to operate successfully in the current conditions. The Investment Adviser continues to work closely with all portfolio companies, ensuring that they benefit from any government and other support that is available.

We now have a significant number of investments which are new additions to the portfolio since the original coronavirus outbreak. A number of the new investments are within the deep tech field, that have been made alongside industry leaders and where the Investment Adviser is upbeat about prospects.

With the recent positive news regarding coronavirus vaccines and the feeling that there is now light at the end of the tunnel, we believe the portfolio is well placed to deliver growth over the medium term.

Chris Kay

Chairman

Investment Adviser’s Report - Overview

Introduction

We present a review of the investment portfolio and activity over the six months to 30 September 2020. Our review is split into three parts comprising this overview, an unquoted investments review and a report on the quoted investments.

Net asset value and results

The net asset value per Share (“NAV”) at 30 September 2020 stood at 56.3p, compared to the NAV at 31 March 2020 of 57.6p. Total Return (NAV plus cumulative dividends paid since the merger in 2013) is 93.8p, resulting in an increase of 0.7p after adjusting for the dividends paid during the period of 2.0p.

Portfolio Overview

At 30 September 2020, the Company held a portfolio of 80 active investments, valued in total at £77.0 million, with £12.7 million of additions in the six months.

The period to 30 September 2020 has seen mixed performance across the portfolio with the coronavirus pandemic negatively impacting some investments, while others have adapted and made progress despite, or in some cases supported by, the current conditions. This has resulted in an overall increase in value across both the quoted and unquoted portfolios since 31 March 2020. As a result, more than 70% of the portfolio is now held at a valuation either at or above cost.

Performance

The net unrealised gains in the quoted portfolio totalled £1.6 million There were several valuation movements in the unquoted portfolio in the period totalling an unrealised gain over valuation of £105,000.

Further details on these and other movements can be found within the quoted and unquoted Investment Adviser Reports overleaf.

Portfolio Composition

The shift in the balance of the portfolio towards younger, unquoted growth investments, in line with the current VCT regulations, has continued with the proportion of funds (by value) in these investments increasing from 24% to 40% over the last 12 months.

It is our expectation that the proportion of growth investments in the portfolio, particularly the unquoted growth investments, will continue to increase over the coming years as we gradually exit from the older unquoted yield focused investments and new funds are deployed mostly in unquoted growth investments.

The investment portfolio continues to be well diversified with recent new investments made in software and computer technology, education, retail and biotechnology during the period. Further details on all new investments can be found below.

Outlook

For those portfolio companies to which it is relevant, we have ensured that they have taken full advantage of government support that has been made available and encouraged management to act swiftly and decisively where necessary. Although some businesses, particularly those in the leisure sector, are still vulnerable to further impact from the pandemic, we believe there are good prospects in the portfolio that can start to drive improved performance.

We expect to see the recent high level of new investment activity to continue over the remainder of the year as we seek to deploy the existing funds and new funds from the current offer for subscription

Investment Adviser’s Report – Unquoted portfolio

We present a review of the unquoted investment portfolio for the six months ended 30 September 2020.

Investment activity

At 30 September 2020, the unquoted portfolio was valued at £56.6 million, comprising 50 investments spread across a number of sectors.

During the period, the Company invested a total of £11.4 million in unquoted companies comprising seven new investments and five follow-on investments.

The seven new qualifying investments that were made during the six-month period are summarised as follows:

Carbice Corporation (£3.0 million) has developed a suite of products based on its carbon material which is primarily used as thermal management solutions.

Cornelis Networks (£2.1 million) has developed purpose-built high-performance fabrics used within commercial, scientific, academic and government organisations.

Parsable (£1.5 million) has developed mobile applications and administration system software to improve operational efficiency within the corporate and manufacturing industry.

Ayar Labs Inc (£1.3 million) has developed components for high performance computing and data centre applications.

Genincode Limited (£600,000) is a biotechnology company that offers analysis of a patient’s cardio health risk through clinical genetic tests combined with AI.

Trinny London Limited (£443,000) is an e-commerce-based beauty and cosmetics brand launched by Trinny Woodall.

MIP Diagnostics Limited (£150,000) is a manufacturer of polymer based synthetic antibodies which are used across a variety of sectors including diagnostics, sensors, food testing and reagent purification.

Follow on investments totalling £2.3 million were made into Empiribox Limited (£1.3 million), FundingXchange Limited (£525,000), Curo Compensation Limited (£244,000), ADC Biotechnology Limited (£167,000) and Virtual Class Limited (£125,000).

Details of the small number of realisations in the year are set out below. Total proceeds of £1.2 million were generated, producing profits over holding value of £328,000.

Empiribox Limited, the provider of equipment and training to primary schools across the UK, converted their existing loan notes during the period into further qualifying equity.

Pearce and Saunders Limited, a freehold pub business, redeemed part of their loan notes during the period, receiving proceeds of £440,000.

Portfolio valuation

A number of adjustments to carrying values have been made at the period end, resulting in an overall gain of £105,000. The most significant of which are summarised below.

The largest gain in value was in E-Fundamentals (Group) Limited, a Software as a Service (SaaS) analytics company. At the period end an uplift of £1.1 million was recognised following strong revenue growth both in the UK and US markets.

Downing Care Homes Holdings Limited, which owns four specialist care homes, was uplifted in value by £1.0 million. This was partially driven by the unwinding of provisions made at onset of the coronavirus pandemic (which were based on assumptions that proved to be overly cautious) and improving occupancy and tight control of costs. These have resulted in the company performing ahead of budget, leading to an increase in valuation.

Virtual Class Limited, trading as Third Space Learning, has been increased in value by £665,000 reflecting recent improvements in financial performance driven by increased demand for remote teaching solutions.

Baron House Developments LLP, a company created to fund the purchase of a property opposite Newcastle Central station for redevelopment as a hotel, was uplifted by £539,000 during the year, This movement is driven by the latest trading projections, which are stronger than originally anticipated at the outbreak of the pandemic.

The gains recognised at the period end were partly offset by a number of losses across the portfolio. The most significant loss in the period related to Lignia Wood Company Limited, a producer of modified sustainable wood based in Barry, Wales, which is, amongst other application used in yacht building. Since the start of the pandemic, Lignia has experienced a substantial reduction in demand. We are now unlikely to support a further investment in the company and it may ultimately fail. As a result, the company has been written down to nil, generating an unrealised loss of £1.2 million.

Avid Technologies Group Limited, a manufacturer of electrified ancillary equipment for internal combustion engines, has been written down by £687,000 given economic uncertainty, which has resulted in significant delays to a planned sale of the company.

Pearce and Saunders Limited, a freehold pub business, has been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown restrictions imposed on the UK. As a result, a write down of £646,000 has been recognised to reflect the closure of the site and the anticipated impact on future revenue and profit.

Outlook

The period to 30 September 2020 has seen an unprecedented situation which has severely impacted the UK and Worldwide economies. Although some businesses have been able to quickly adapt and move forward, the pandemic will affect others, particularly those in the leisure and hospitality sectors, for an extended period.

The unquoted portfolio is however well diversified, and we take some encouragement from the fact that that the portfolio saw an overall uplift over the last six months. We are optimistic that unquoted portfolio includes businesses, particularly the newer investments, which can drive performance going forward.

Investment Adviser’s Report – Quoted portfolio

Investment activity

At 30 September 2020, the quoted portfolio was valued at £20.5 million comprising 30 active investments.

During the period, the quoted portfolio made four new qualifying investments in Feedback plc, a specialist medical imaging technology company, Deepmatter Group plc, a company focusing on digitising chemistry, One Media IP Group plc, a digital music rights acquirer, and Pelatro plc, a precision marketing software specialist. An increase was made to an existing investment in Immotion Group plc, an immersive entertainment group. These additions totalled £1.4 million.

There were partial sales in Science in Sport plc, a performance nutrition company and Flowgroup plc, which is currently in liquidation. The only full disposal made in the period related to Redhall Group plc, an engineering business which is currently in administration.

Portfolio valuation

Overall, in the six months to 30 September 2020, the quoted portfolio produced a positive result, with an unrealised gain of £1.6 million. The most notable movements are discussed below.

Anpario plc is an international producer and distributor of natural animal feed additives for animal health, nutrition and biosecurity. After falling sharply in early March, its share price recovered strongly and at reporting period end, was trading c.14% higher than its pre-COVID-19 levels. The group delivered strong sales and profit performance in the first half of 2020, despite the extreme challenges posed by the pandemic. Management seeks to continue the on-line and direct marketing tactics that produced such a strong first half performance.

Additionally, it will be able to build upon new business gained from those competitors unable to supply during lock-down. The group’s strong balance sheet provides the resources to expand its global reach and to undertake earnings enhancing and complementary acquisitions which may arise in these uncertain times. The market valuation increased by £495,000.

Universe Group plc is a developer and supplier of retail management solutions, payment and loyalty systems. The group reported in its latest published results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, that first half revenues had held up despite the effects of COVID-19. While market conditions were difficult, Universe won further significant business with several major clients in the payment processing space, as well as a major payment device contract. The group is a second half weighted business, dependent on a small number of high value projects. Following completed revenues of £9.8 million in the first half, there are further revenues of £12.5 million visible through existing recurring and repeatable revenue contracts and the order book to year end. The group needs to fully execute the order book over the rest of the year, however, together with a sound balance sheet showing net cash and undrawn banking facilities, the board remains cautiously optimistic for 2020 and beyond. As a result, the market valuation has increased by £482,000.

The most significant decrease was to Craneware plc, a market leader in Value Cycle software solutions for the US healthcare market. The group reported good progress in the year ended 30 June 2020, despite the difficulties imposed by COVID-19 in its final quarter. Management stated that it has experienced strong sales momentum in Q1 and continues to have sales discussions with hospitals across the US.

The board is cautiously optimistic that it is seeing the first signs of sales cycles slowly normalising, however, it remains cognisant of the ongoing macro uncertainties. The business benefits from a strong balance sheet and high levels of recurring revenue, entering the new financial year with an annuity revenue base of over $65 million, providing it with a strong foundation for future growth. The market valuation decreased by £236,000.

Tracis plc, a provider of transport software solutions and condition monitoring equipment that automates and optimises the process of labour scheduling for rail and bus services, also decreased in value over the period by £193,000. The group provided a trading update for the year ended 31 July 2020 and reported that revenues are expected to be around £48 million, compared to £49.2 million for the same period the year prior. COVID-19 has had a negative impact of around £10 million on overall revenues mainly in its Traffic & Data Services Division, though the impact was much less than originally feared. Under the circumstances, the board is pleased with the overall revenue performance, which was assisted by a very strong performance from the Rail Technology & Services Division. The board remains confident that the group is well positioned to navigate through this period of uncertainty whilst continuing to pursue and invest in future growth opportunities.

Outlook

The coronavirus crisis has hit all parts of the UK market, but large cap companies have held up slightly better than their smaller company peers as they are considered more exposed to the UK domestic economy. We are encouraged by the action’s management teams have taken and portfolio companies are now structurally in a better position than they were pre-COVID and we believe that they are now more resilient to a second wave of the pandemic. The result is a portfolio of companies with strong balance sheets, more resilient earnings, better returns on capital and less debt, but on considerably more attractive valuations than the broader market.

We believe that markets will continue to be volatile given the ongoing challenges caused both by COVID-19 and the political uncertainties due to the Brexit transition and the aftermath of the US election. While it is difficult to be positive in the short term, we believe the portfolio is well positioned to continue to grow over the medium to longer term.

Downing LLP

Unaudited Balance Sheet

as at 30 September 2020









30 Sep

2020 30 Sep

2019 31 Mar

2020 £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed assets Investments 77,048 81,388 63,590 Current assets Debtors 1,182 3,519 1,944 Cash at bank and in hand 10,569 16,517 23,471 11,751 20,036 25,415 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (443) (868) (263) Net current assets 11,308 19,168 25,152 Net assets 88,356 100,556 88,742 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 1,564 1,329 1,440 Capital redemption reserve 1,628 1,608 1,615 Share premium 62,494 45,989 54,703 Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted 264 237 5,775 Special reserve 30,388 51,965 34,587 Capital reserve – unrealised (5,703) (1,709) (8,504) Revenue reserve (2,279) 1,137 (874) Equity shareholders’ funds 88,356 100,556 88,742 Basic and diluted net asset value per share 56.3p 75.5p 57.6p

Unaudited Income Statement

For the six months ended 30 September 2020













Six months ended

30 September 2020



Six months ended

30 September 2019 Year ended

31

March

2020 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Income 644 - 644 1,232 100 1,332 2,218 (Losses)/gains on investments - realised gains/(losses) on disposal

-

328

328

-

(4)

(4)

(304) - unrealised valuation gains/(losses)

-

1,660

1,660

-

(730)

(730)

(20,790) - unrealised foreign exchange gains/(losses)

-

(36)

(36)

-

-

-

- 644 1,952 2,596 1,232 (634) 598 (18.876) Investment management fees (448) (448) (896) (461) (461) (922) (1,940) Other expenses (434) - (434) (758) - (758) (3,000) (Loss)/gain on ordinary activities before tax (238) 1,504 1,266 13 (1,095) (1,082) (23,816) Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities (128) 128 - (112) 112 - - (Loss)/return attributable to equity shareholders



(366) 1,632 1,266 (99) (983) (1,082) (23,816) Basic and diluted return per share



(0.2p)



1.1p



0.9p (0.1p)



(0.7p)



(0.8p)



(17.7p)

The total column within the Income Statement represents the Statement of Total Comprehensive Income of the Company prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standards (“FRS102”). There are no other items of comprehensive income. The supplementary revenue and capital return columns are prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued in November 2014 by the Association of Investment Companies (“AIC SORP”).

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 September 2020

Share

Capital Capital

redemption

reserve Share

premium account Funds held in respect of shares

not yet allotted Special

reserve Capital

reserve

-realised Revaluation

reserve Revenue

reserve



Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 For the six months ended 30 September 2020 At 1 Apr 2020 1,440 1,615 54,703 5,775 34,587 - (8,504) (874) 88,742 Total comprehensive income - - -



- - 8 1,624 (366) 1,266 Realisation of revaluations

from previous years* - - -



- -



(773) 773 - - Realisation of impaired

valuations - - -



- -



(404) 404 - - Transfer between

reserves** - - -



- (3,251)



3,251 - - - Transactions with owners Unallotted shares - - - (5,511) - - - (5,511) Dividends paid - - - - - (2,082) - (1,039) (3,121) Issue of new shares 137 - 7,791 - - - - - 7,928 Share issue costs - - - - (215) - - - (215) Purchase of own

shares

(13)

13

-

-

(733)

-

-

-

(733) At 30 Sept 2020 1,564 1,628 62,494 264 30,388 - (5,703) (2,279) 88,356

* A transfer of £773,000 million representing previously recognised unrealised losses on disposal of investments during the period ended 30 September 2019 (year ended 31 March 2020: gains £2.5 million) has been made from the Capital reserve - realised to the Revaluation reserve.

** A transfer of £3.3 million representing realised gains on disposal of investments, less net investment impairments and the excess of capital expenses over capital income and capital dividends in the year (year ended 31 March 2020: £16.5 million) has been made from the Special Reserve to the Capital Reserves - realised.

Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 March 2020









Share

Capital Capital

redemption

reserve Share

premium account Funds

held in respect of shares

not yet

allotted Special

reserve Capital

reserve

-realised Revaluation

reserve Revenue

reserve



Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 For the year ended 31 March 2020 At 1 Apr 2019 1,334 1,597 45,515 114 52,526 - 1,343 2,121 104,550 Total comprehensive

income - - - - - (917) (20,790) (2,109) (23,816) Realisation of revaluations from

previous years



-



-



-



-



-



2,488



(2,488)



-



- Realisation of impaired

valuations



-



-



-



-



-



(13,431)



13,431



-



- Transfer between

reserves - - - - (16,499) 16,499 - - - Transactions with owners Dividends paid - - - - - (4,639) - (886) (5,525) Utilised in share issue



-



-



-



(114)



-



-



- -



(114) Unallotted shares - - - 5,775 - - - - 5,775 Issue of new shares



124



-



9,188



-



-



-



- -



9,312 Share issue costs - - - - (151) - - - (151) Purchase of own

shares (18) 18 - - (1,289) - - - (1,289) At 31 Mar 2020 1,440 1,615 54,703 5,775 34,587 - (8,504) (874) 88,742

Unaudited Cash Flow Statement

For the six months ended 30 September 2020

30 Sep 2020 30 Sep 2019 31 Mar 2020 £’000 £’000 £’000 Cash flow from operating activities Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 1,266 (1,082) (23,816) Loss/(gain) on investments (1,952) 734 21,094 Decrease/(increase) in debtors 763 (291) 1,284 (Decrease)/increase in creditors (86) 279 (28) Cash from operations Corporation tax paid - - - Net cash (utilised)/generated

from operating activities

(9)

(360)

(1,466) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of investments (12,713) (4,208) (11,197) Proceeds from disposal of investments 1,206 6,570 10,997 Net cash generated/(utilised) from

investing activities



(11,507)



2,362



(200) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from share issue 7,928 480 9,312 Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted (5,511) 123 5,661 Share issue costs (215) (3) (151) Purchase of own shares (467) (651) (1,382) Equity dividends paid (3,121) (2,656) (5,525) Net cash utilised from financing activities (1,386) (2,707) 7,915 Decrease in cash (12,902) (705) 6,249 Net increase in cash Beginning of period 23,471 17,222 17,222 Net cash outflow (12,902) (705) 6,249 End of period 10,569 16,517 23,471

Summary of Investment Portfolio

as at 30 September 2020

Cost Valuation Valuation

movement

in period† % of portfolio

by value £’000 £’000 £’000 Top twenty venture capital investments (by value) Doneloans Limited 5,000 5,455 (36) 6.2% Downing Care Homes Holdings Limited 3,880 5,158 1,041 5.9% Tracsis plc* 1,443 4,316 (193) 4.9% Baron House Developments LLP 2,695 3,773 539 4.3% Carbice Corporation 3,020 3,020 - 3.4% Anpario plc* 1,448 2,412 495 2.8% E-Fundamentals (Group) Limited 1,342 2,408 1,067 2.7% Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc** 5,197 2,332 106 2.7% Pilgrim Trading Limited 2,594 2,120 - 2.4% Cornelis Networks Inc 2,102 2,102 - 2.4% Harrogate Street LLP 1,400 2,057 - 2.3% Cadbury House Holdings Limited 3,082 1,801 52 2.1% Rated People Limited 1,282 1,583 301 1.8% Parsable Inc 1,532 1,532 - 1.7% Inland Homes plc* 1,526 1,496 214 1.7% Virtual Class Limited t/a Third Space Learning 1,039 1,471 665 1.7% Curo Compensation Limited 1,663 1,459 316 1.7% Impact Healthcare REIT plc** 1,518 1,442 140 1.6% Data Centre Response Limited 557 1,316 8 1.5% Nomansland Biogas Limited 1,300 1,300 - 1.5% 43,620 48,553 4,715 55.3% Other venture capital investments 52,156 28,495 (3,091) 32.6% 95,776 77,048 1,624 87.9% Cash at bank and in hand 10,569 12.1% Total investments 87,617 100%

All venture capital investments are unquoted unless otherwise stated.

* Quoted on AIM

** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

† The valuation movement in the period includes unrealised foreign exchange losses of £36,000

Summary of Investment Movements

For the six months ended 30 September 2020

Additions

£’000 Quoted growth investments Deepmatter plc 350 Pelatro plc 290 Feedback plc 250 Immotion Group plc 200 One Media IP Group plc 175 1,265 Unquoted growth investments Carbice Corporation 3,020 Cornelis Networks Inc 2,102 Parsable Inc 1,532 Ayar Labs Inc 1,280 Empiribox Limited 1,260 Genincode Limited 600 FundingXchange Limited 525 TrinnyLondon Limited 443 Curo Compensation Limited 244 ADC Biotechnology Limited 167 MIP Diagnostics Limited 150 Virtual Class Limited 125 11,448 Total additions 12,713

Summary of Investment Movements

For the six months ended 30 September 2020

Disposals

















Cost



Value at

31/03/20



Disposal

proceeds (Loss)/gain

against

cost Realised

gain

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Quoted growth investments Science in Sport plc 210 109 112 (98) 3 Redhall Group plc 500 - - (500) - Flowgroup plc 178 - - (178) - 888 109 112 (776) 3 Unquoted growth investments (including loan note redemptions) Empiribox Limited 650 325 650 - 325 650 325 650 - 325 Unquoted yield focused investments (including loan note redemptions) Pearce and Saunders Limited 110 440 440 330 - Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited 4 4 4 - - Quadrate Spa Limited 1,500 - - (1,500) - 1,614 444 444 (1,170) - 3,152 878 1,206 (1,946) 328

* adjusted for purchases in the period

Notes to the Unaudited Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 September 2020

1. General information

Downing ONE VCT plc (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust established under the legislation introduced in the Finance Act 1995 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom and incorporated in England and Wales.

2. Basis of accounting

The unaudited half-yearly financial results cover the six months to 30 September 2020 and have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020, which were prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standard 102 (“FRS102”) and in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice “Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies” revised November 2014 (“SORP”).

3. The Company has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares, securities and bank deposits.



4. The comparative figures were in respect of the six months ended 30 September 2019 and the year ended 31 March 2020 respectively.



5. Return per share





Weighted average

number of shares in issue Revenue

(deficit)/return Capital

gain/

(loss) £’000 £’000 Period ended 30 September 2020 153,783,770 (366) 1,632 Period ended 30 September 2019 133,357,325 (99) (983) Year ended 31 March 2020 134,726,743 (2,109) (21,707)

6. Dividends paid in the period

Six months ended

30 September 2020 Year ended

31 March 2020 Revenue Capital Total Total Date paid £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 2020 Final 18 Sept 2020: 2.0p 1,039 2,082 3,121 - 2020 Interim 28 Feb 2020: 2.0p - - - 2,868 2019 Final 30 Aug 2019: 2.0p - - - 2,657 1,039 2,082 3,121 5,525

7. Basic and diluted net asset value per share





Shares in

issue



Net

assets NAV

per

share £’000 pence Period ended 30 September 2020 156,354,880 88,356 56.3 Period ended 30 September 2019 132,902,307 100,556 75.5 Year ended 31 March 2020 143,984,140 88,742 57.6

8. Called up share capital

Shares in issue £’000 Period ended 30 September 2020 156,354,880 1,564 Period ended 30 September 2019 132,902,307 1,329 Year ended 31 March 2020 143,984,140 1,440

9. Reserves

The Special reserve is available to the Company to enable the purchase of its own shares in the market without affecting its ability to pay dividends/capital distributions.

30 Sep

2020 30 Sep

2019 31 Mar

2020 £’000 £’000 £’000 Capital redemption reserve 1,628 1,608 1,615 Share premium account 62,494 45,989 54,703 Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted 264 237 5,775 Special reserve 30,388 51,965 34,587 Revaluation reserve (5,703) (1,709) (8,504) Revenue reserve (2,279) 1,137 (874) Total reserves 86,792 99,227 87,302

Distributable reserves are calculated as follows:

30 Sep

2020 30 Sep

2019 31 Mar

2020 £’000 £’000 £’000 Special reserve 30,388 51,965 34,587 Revenue reserve (2,279) 1,137 (874) Unrealised gains/(losses) (excluding unrealised unquoted gains) (12,839)

(10,144) (12,381) 15,270 42,958 21,332

10. Investments

The fair value of investments is determined using the detailed accounting policy as shown in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020. The Company has categorised its financial instruments using the fair value hierarchy as follows:

Level 1 Reflects financial instruments quoted in an active market (quoted companies and fixed interest bonds);

Level 2 Reflects financial instruments that have prices that are observable either directly or indirectly; and

Level 3 Reflects financial instruments that use valuation techniques that are not based on observable market data (investments in unquoted shares and loan note investments).





Level 1



Level 2



Level 3 30 Sep 2020



Level 1



Level 2



Level 3 31 Mar 2020 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Quoted on AIM 16,672 - - 16,672 14,210 - - 14,210 Quoted on NEX 3 - - 3 - - - - Quoted on main market 3,775 - - 3,775 3,528 - - 3,528 Unquoted loan notes - - 19,043 19,043 - - 19,039 19,039 Unquoted equity - - 37,555 37,555 - - 26,813 26,813 20,450 - 56,598 77,048 17,738 - 45,852 63,590

11. The unaudited financial statements set out herein do not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and have not been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The figures for the year ended 31 March 2020 have been extracted from the financial statements for that year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies; the Auditor’s report on those financial statements was unqualified.

12. Going concern

The Directors have reviewed the Company’s financial resources at the period end and concluded that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks.

The Directors confirm that they are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue to operate for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the Directors believe that the Company continues to be a going concern and that it is appropriate to apply the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.

13. Risks and uncertainties

Under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board is required, in the Company’s half-year results, to report on principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company over the remainder of the financial year. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has created heightened uncertainty buy has not changed the nature of these risks.

The Board has concluded that the key risks are:

(i) compliance risk of failure to maintain approval as a VCT; and

(ii) investment risk associated with investing in small and immature businesses.

The Company’s compliance with the VCT regulations is continually monitored by the Adviser, who regularly reports to the Board on the current position. The Company also retains Philip Hare & Associates LLP to provide regular reviews and advice in this area.

In order to make VCT qualifying investments, the Company has to invest in small businesses which are often immature. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been significant on some portfolio companies and, in many cases, the VCT regulations restrict the Company from making further investment into these businesses, so the Manager seeks to provide whatever other support they can to these businesses, including encouraging them to take advantage of Government support that may be available. The Company also has a limited period in which it must invest the majority of its funds into VCT qualifying investments. The Adviser follows a rigorous process in vetting and careful structuring of new investments, including taking a charge over the assets of the business wherever possible and, after an investment is made, closely monitoring the business.

The Board is satisfied that these approaches provide satisfactory management of the key risks.

14. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, the half yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with the “Statement: Half-Yearly Financial Reports” issued by the UK Accounting Standards Board as well as in accordance with FRS 104 Interim Financial Reporting and the half-yearly financial report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place during the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

15. Copies of the unaudited half-yearly financial results will be sent to Shareholders shortly. Further copies can be obtained from the Company’s Registered Office and will be available for download from www.downing.co.uk/d1