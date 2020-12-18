New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Walkie Talkie Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960449/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the period 2020-2027.Analog Walkie Talkie, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Walkie Talkie segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 52% share of the global Walkie Talkie market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Walkie Talkie market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cobra Electronics Corporation

Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd.

ICOM America, Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Kirisun Communications Co., Ltd.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Shenzhen HQT Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Tait Communications

Uniden America Corporation

Wintec Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960449/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Walkie Talkie Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Analog Walkie

Talkie by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Analog Walkie Talkie by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Analog Walkie Talkie by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Walkie

Talkie by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Digital Walkie Talkie by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Walkie Talkie by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Government and

Public safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Government and Public

safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Government and Public

safety by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Industry and

commerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industry and commerce by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industry and commerce

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Walkie Talkie Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Product Type -

Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Analog Walkie

Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Application -

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and

commerce and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Product

Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Analog

Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Product

Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Analog

Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Product

Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Analog

Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Walkie Talkie Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Product

Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Analog

Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Product

Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Analog

Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie

by Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie

Talkie - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Product

Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Analog

Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie

by Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Product

Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Analog

Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Product Type -

Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Analog Walkie

Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by Application -

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Walkie

Talkie by Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital

Walkie Talkie - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Walkie

Talkie by Application - Government and Public safety,

Commercial, Industry and commerce and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Walkie

Talkie by Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital

Walkie Talkie - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Analog

Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Walkie

Talkie by Application - Government and Public safety,

Commercial, Industry and commerce and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Walkie

Talkie by Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital

Walkie Talkie - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Product Type - Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Analog Walkie Talkie and Digital Walkie Talkie for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Walkie

Talkie by Application - Government and Public safety,

Commercial, Industry and commerce and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Walkie Talkie by

Application - Government and Public safety, Commercial,

Industry and commerce and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Talkie

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government and Public safety, Commercial, Industry and commerce

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960449/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001