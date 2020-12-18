18 December 2020

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

ISIN: GBOOBVIVRR47

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

LOAN FACILITY DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Cleantech Building Materials PLC (“CBM” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has reached an agreement with its loan provider, as disclosed in the CBM Company Description published on 20 December 2016, to convert €1,873,510.77 of outstanding debt into 4,496,425 new ordinary shares of £0.10 nominal par value each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), and, in accordance with the provisions of the loan agreement, for the new Ordinary Shares to be issued to a number of parties (the “Conversion”). No such party will hold 5% or more of the Company’s issued share capital. The Company will apply for the 4,496,425 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Exchange.

Following the Conversion, the issued share capital of the Company will be 72,862,585 Ordinary Shares, with no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to, their interest in Ordinary Shares under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Adrian Wyn-Griffiths info@cbm-plc.com

+44 20 3934 6630







Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser) info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045







IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)

Tim Metcalfe

Zach Cohen +44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is “inside information” for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.