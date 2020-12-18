Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Outlook to 2023 - by Type ; and by Major Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Outlook to 2023 covers various aspects including introduction and overview, value chain analysis, market size by value and volume, market segmentation by type of agricultural equipment and its sub-segments; by major countries; comparative landscape, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges, trade scenario, snapshot on second hand equipment and rental space, country profiling, customer profiling in Europe agriculture equipment market and the regulatory framework of the industry.



The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions."



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Market Definitions

2.2 Abbreviations

2.3 Market Size and Modelling

2.4 Market Assumptions

2.5 Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.6 Correlation Matrix

2.7 Market Regression Matrix

2.8 Limitations and Conclusion



3. Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Introduction

3.1 Market Overview and Genesis

3.2 Agricultural Overview - Europe



4. Value Chain Analysis and Ecosystem in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market (Entity Relationship and Margin Analysis)

4.1 Value Chain for Importing Brands

4.2 Value Chain for Market with Domestic OEMs

4.3 European Agriculture Equipment Industry Value Chain Analysis (Major Entities, Role Description and Problems Faced)

4.4 Local Equipment Manufacturers (Top 6 Countries)

4.5 Europe Agricultural Equipment Market Landscaping



5. Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Size, 2013-2018

5.1 By Revenue and Sales Volume, 2013-2018



6. Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation, 2014-2018

6.1 By Type of Agriculture Equipment, 2014-2018

6.1.1 Tractors, 2014-2018

6.1.2 Combine Harvesters, 2014-2018

6.1.3 Haymaking Equipment, 2014-2018

6.1.4 Crop Protection Equipment, 2014-2018

6.2 By Major Countries, 2013-2018

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 Italy

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 UK

6.2.5 Poland

6.2.6 Spain

6.2.7 Austria

6.2.8 Belgium

6.2.9 Sweden

6.2.10 Romania



7. Trade Scenario in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market, 2013-2018

7.1.1 Import and Export of Tractor Equipment, 2013-2018

7.1.2 Import and Export of Soil Preparation and Cultivation Equipment, 2013-2018

7.1.3 Import and Export of Harvesting Equipment, 2013-2018



8. Regulatory Framework in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market



9. Customer Profiles in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market (Decision Making Parameters - Cost, After Market Services, Efficiency and Productivity, Crop Being Produced and Type of Farming)

9.1 Decision Making Parameters of Farmers for Buying Tractors

9.2 Decision Making Parameters of Farmers for Buying Combine Harvesters

9.3 Decision Making Parameters for Buying Haymaking Equipment

9.4 Decision Making Parameters for Buying Sprayers

9.5 Decision Making Parameters for Buying Tele-handlers

9.6 Pain Points faced by Farmers



10. Snapshot of Europe Agriculture Second Hand Equipment Market (Overview / Market Structure Flow Chart, Economic Life, Best-Selling Equipment, Major Brand / Company and Financial Aspect of Second Hand Equipment)

10.1 Secondhand Tractor Market

10.2 Second hand Harvesters Market



11. Snapshot of Rental Space in Europe Agriculture Equipments Market (Definition, Cost Structure, Benefits, Maintenance, Structure of the Deal, Technology and Major Players; and Other Financing Options Available in Europe)



12. Comparative Landscape in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market

12.1 Competition Scenario Including Market Nature, Name and Number of Players, Market Positioning, Barriers to Entry and Major Competition Parameters

12.2 Market Share (Strengths and Weaknesses) of Major Players Operating in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market, 2017 and 2018

12.3 Company Profile of Major Players Operating in Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Including Company Overview, USP, Company Management, Distribution Network, Recent Developments, Business Strategies, Financial Matrix, Operating Margin and After Market Services

12.3.1 John Deere

12.3.2 AGCO

12.3.3 CNH Industrial

12.3.4 Class

12.3.5 Kubota

12.3.6 Kuhn



13. Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023

13.1 By Revenue, 2019-2023

13.2 By Type of Agriculture Equipment, 2019-2023

13.2.1 By Tractors, 2019-2023

13.2.2 By Combine Harvesters, 2019-2023



14. Analyst Recommendations - Success Factors



Companies Mentioned



John Deere

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Claas

Kubota

Kuhn

Iseki

SLH

Mercedes Benz

Landini

Belarus

Antonio Carraro

JCB Fastrac

Rigitrac

Lindner

Shibaura

Overige

Daedon

Hurlimann

Tumosan

Ursus

