New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wafer-level Packaging Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960448/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR
The Wafer-level Packaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 97-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960448/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wafer-level Packaging Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wafer-level Packaging Equipment Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 3: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
CHINA
Table 6: China Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wafer-level Packaging Equipment Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: France Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
SPAIN
Table 13: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
RUSSIA
Table 14: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 15: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Wafer-level Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wafer-level Packaging Equipment by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 18: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
INDIA
Table 19: India Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 20: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wafer-level Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 22: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Wafer-level Packaging Equipment by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 24: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
BRAZIL
Table 25: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
MEXICO
Table 26: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 27: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Wafer-level Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 28: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 29: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 30: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
ISRAEL
Table 31: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 32: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Wafer-level Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 33: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 34: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Wafer-level Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
AFRICA
Table 35: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Wafer-level
Packaging Equipment by Segment - Wafer-level Packaging
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960448/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: