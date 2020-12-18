Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace 3D Printing - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Aerospace 3D Printing market accounted for $1,121.77 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $6,815.74 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing defense expenditures and passenger traffic, significant rise in the demand for new aircraft, growing use of UAVs for defense and commercial applications and rising demand for 3D printed replacement parts. However, stringent requirements for industry certification are likely to hamper the market.



3D printing of parts is a new technology that has come up with the potential to transform the way enterprises build new products, including parts for defense and aerospace. This new manufacturing process is known as 3D printing or additive manufacturing. The 3D printing technology in the aerospace sector, generally in plastic, has developed into a mainstream prototype fabrication practice of aerospace parts. This technology empowers designers to skip the fabrication of tools and go straight to finished parts. Although printing a prototype component may consume several hours, it is still considerably faster than manufacturing tools that are then used to manufacture prototype parts.



By offering, the materials segment of the aerospace 3D printing market is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing use of different types of materials to 3D print different types of engine components. Moreover, development of new materials to be used for 3D printing of components and parts used in the aerospace industry is also expected to drive the growth of this market.



On the basis of geography, the growth of the North America aerospace 3D printing market can be attributed to the high adoption rate of 3D printing technology in the aerospace industry of the region. The use of 3D printing technology results in the production of lightweight parts and components of aircraft. It also results in the short supply chain, thereby leading to increasing use of this technology to 3D print aircraft parts and components in this region.



Some of the key players in Aerospace 3D Printing Market include Boeing, Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings Inc., Aerojet Rocketdyne., Solvay S.A., Norsk Titanium US Inc., Honeywell International , Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, The ExOne Company, EOS GmbH, MTU Aero Engines AG , Envisiontec GmbH, GE Aviation, Ultimaker B.V., The Trumpf Group , and Renishaw plc.



Printer Technologies Covered:

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (EB-PBF)

Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Digital Light Processing (DLLP)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Polyjet Printing

Inkjet Printing

Offerings Covered:

Materials

Printers

Services

Software & Solution

Hardware

Applications Covered:

Space Components

Engine Components

Structural Components

Prototyping

Functional Part Manufacturing

Tooling

End Users Covered:

Aircraft

Aerospace Spacecraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV's)

Civil Aviation

Forms Covered:

Powder

Filament

Liquid

Processes Covered:

Direct Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Powder Bed Fusion

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Vat Photo-Polymerization

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Printer Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

5.3 Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

5.4 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

5.5 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

5.6 Stereolithography (SLA)

5.7 Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (EB-PBF)

5.8 Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF)

5.9 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

5.10 Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

5.11 Digital Light Processing (DLLP)

5.12 Laminated Object Manufacturing

5.13 Polyjet Printing

5.14 Inkjet Printing



6 Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Materials

6.2.1 Metals

6.2.2 Plastics

6.2.3 Ceramics

6.3 Printers

6.4 Services

6.5 Software & Solution

6.6 Hardware



7 Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Space Components

7.3 Engine Components

7.4 Structural Components

7.5 Prototyping

7.6 Functional Part Manufacturing

7.7 Tooling



8 Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aircraft

8.2.1 Military Aircraft

8.2.2 Commercial

8.3 Aerospace Spacecraft

8.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV's)

8.5 Civil Aviation



9 Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Powder

9.3 Filament

9.4 Liquid



10 Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Process

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Direct Energy Deposition

10.3 Binder Jetting

10.4 Sheet Lamination

10.5 Powder Bed Fusion

10.6 Material Extrusion

10.7 Material Jetting

10.8 Vat Photo-Polymerization



11 Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Boeing

13.2 Hoganas AB

13.3 Materialise NV

13.4 Organovo Holdings Inc.

13.5 Aerojet Rocketdyne.

13.6 Solvay S.A.

13.7 Norsk Titanium US Inc.

13.8 Honeywell International

13.9 Stratasys Ltd.

13.10 3D Systems Corporation

13.11 The ExOne Company

13.12 EOS GmbH

13.13 MTU Aero Engines AG

13.14 Envisiontec GmbH

13.15 GE Aviation

13.16 Ultimaker B.V.

13.17 The Trumpf Group

13.18 Renishaw plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psf2a7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900