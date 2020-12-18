New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wafer Inspection Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960447/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027. Optical Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the E-Beam Technology segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $958.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR



The Wafer Inspection Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$958.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 373-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Carl Zeiss AG

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

JEOL USA, Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

Nanometrics, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Planar Holding

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.

Toray Engineering Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960447/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wafer Inspection Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wafer Inspection Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Wafer Inspection Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: E-Beam Technology (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: E-Beam Technology (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: E-Beam Technology (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Optical Technology (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Optical Technology (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Optical Technology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Patterned (Wafer Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Patterned (Wafer Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Patterned (Wafer Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Unpatterned (Wafer Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Unpatterned (Wafer Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Unpatterned (Wafer Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Integrated device manufacturers (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Integrated device manufacturers (End-Use) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Integrated device manufacturers (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Memory manufacturers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Memory manufacturers (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Memory manufacturers (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Foundries (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Foundries (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Foundries (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: United States Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in the United

States by Wafer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: United States Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Wafer Inspection Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Review by Wafer Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wafer

Inspection Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 44: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Wafer Inspection Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wafer

Inspection Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: Chinese Wafer Inspection Equipment Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Chinese Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Wafer Inspection Equipment Market by Wafer

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Wafer Inspection Equipment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wafer Inspection Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: European Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 67: European Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Wafer Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Wafer Inspection Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: French Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in France by Wafer

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: French Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Wafer Inspection Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 82: German Wafer Inspection Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: German Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Italian Wafer Inspection Equipment Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 93: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 94: Italian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market by Wafer

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Demand for Wafer Inspection Equipment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wafer

Inspection Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 101: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 102: United Kingdom Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Wafer Inspection

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wafer Inspection Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 107: United Kingdom Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Analysis in Spain

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 110: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Spanish Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Spanish Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Spanish Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Review by Wafer Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 115: Spanish Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Spanish Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 119: Russian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 120: Russian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Russian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Russia by Wafer

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Wafer Inspection Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 129: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2020-2027



Table 131: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Wafer Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Wafer Inspection Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 134: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 137: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 142: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Wafer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Wafer Inspection Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 148: Australian Wafer Inspection Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 149: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Australian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 157: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Analysis in India

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 158: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Indian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Indian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Indian Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Review by Wafer Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 163: Indian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 165: Indian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 166: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: South Korean Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 168: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 176: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wafer Inspection

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Wafer Inspection Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wafer Inspection Equipment

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 184: Latin American Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 185: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Latin American Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 187: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 188: Latin American Wafer Inspection Equipment

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 189: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Wafer Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Wafer Inspection Equipment Market by

Wafer Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 193: Latin American Demand for Wafer Inspection Equipment

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 196: Argentinean Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 197: Argentinean Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 198: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 199: Argentinean Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Wafer Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Wafer Inspection Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 203: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 205: Brazilian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 206: Brazilian Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 207: Brazilian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Brazil by Wafer

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Wafer Inspection Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 214: Mexican Wafer Inspection Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 215: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Mexican Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 222: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 223: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in US$ Million in

Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 224: Rest of Latin America Wafer Inspection Equipment

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 225: Rest of Latin America Wafer Inspection Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Rest of Latin America Wafer Inspection Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 227: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Wafer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Wafer Inspection Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Wafer Inspection Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 231: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 232: The Middle East Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 233: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 234: The Middle East Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 235: The Middle East Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 236: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 239: The Middle East Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic

Market by Wafer Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 242: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 243: The Middle East Wafer Inspection Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 244: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wafer

Inspection Equipment Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 245: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Iran in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 246: Iranian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Iranian Market for Wafer Inspection Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 248: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 249: Iranian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wafer

Inspection Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: Iranian Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 252: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 253: Israeli Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 254: Israeli Wafer Inspection Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 255: Wafer Inspection Equipment Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960447/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001