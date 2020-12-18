Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Driving Car - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Self-Driving Car market accounted for $41.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $441.02 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rising safety concerns, investments in digital infrastructure, and advancements in automotive technologies. However, low consumer acceptance ratio is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Self-driving cars are those cars in which human drivers are not required to take control to safely operate the vehicle. These cars combine sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive the vehicle. It can sense its environment and move safely with little or no human input.
By automation level, the level 1 segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as the government across the globe are continuously working on improving the safety of the vehicles by mandating the use of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) in the vehicles.
Some of the key players in Self-Driving Car Market include Volvo Cars, Google Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Tesla Inc, General Motors Company (GM), Daimler AG, BMW, Volkswagen AG, Waymo LLC, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Valeo SA, and Audi AG.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Self-Driving Car Market, By Automation Level
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Level 0
5.3 Level 1
5.4 Level 2
5.5 Level 3
5.6 Level 4
5.7 Level 5
6 Global Self-Driving Car Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Video Cameras
6.3.2 Ultrasonic Sensors
6.3.3 RADAR
6.3.4 LiDAR
6.3.5 Global Positioning System (GPS) Navigation System
6.3.6 Central Computing
6.3.7 Vision Detectors
6.4 Services
7 Global Self-Driving Car Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Taxi
7.3 Ride Shares
7.4 Ride Hail
7.5 Public Transport
7.6 Heavy Duty Trucks
7.7 Civil
8 Global Self-Driving Car Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Car/Vehicle
8.3 Commercial Vehicle
9 Global Self-Driving Car Market, By Fuel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
9.3 Electric
9.4 Hybrid
10 Global Self-Driving Car Market, By Usage
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Personal Use
10.3 On-Demand Service
11 Global Self-Driving Car Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Transportation
11.3 Defense
12 Global Self-Driving Car Market, By Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Semi-autonomous Cars
12.3 Fully Autonomous Cars
13 Global Self-Driving Car Market, By Geography
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Volvo Cars
15.2 Google Inc.
15.3 Uber Technologies Inc.
15.4 Toyota Motor Corp
15.5 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd
15.6 Tesla Inc
15.7 General Motors Company (GM)
15.8 Daimler AG
15.9 BMW
15.10 Volkswagen AG
15.11 Waymo LLC
15.12 Ford Motor Company
15.13 Honda Motor Co., Ltd
15.14 Valeo SA
15.15 Audi AG
