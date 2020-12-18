Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure File Transfer - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The secure file transfer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 10% during the period 2020-2025.
The global market has majorly been affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for secure file transfer solutions has increased with the increase in remote working. Organizations in sectors such as IT, healthcare, BFSI, education sectors have increased online-based business operations with employees working from home.
Hence, the increase in remote working has increased the adoption of secure file transfer solutions, which help to prevent data leakages and information breaches. The adoption rate was high among education institutions during Q1 and Q2 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the closure of schools and colleges. Moreover, the incorporation of new technologies such as big data and IoT is expected to drive application of secure file transfer solutions.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the secure file transfer market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the secure file transfer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019 to 2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Secure File Transfer Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by deployment model, enterprises, end-user, geography. The hybrid deployment model market is expected to reach $1.26 billion by 2025. The increasing use of SaaS applications in the enterprise environment is likely to make hybrid solutions easily integrated and quickly deployable. The shift from on-premises service providers to hybrid services is a major driver, contributing to the growth of hybrid solutions. A high level of compliance and security is another key factor responsible for the growth of the segment.
The increase in data volumes is prompting small and medium enterprises (SME) to adopt secure file transfer protocols with added security and integration features. Secure file services are likely to continue their dominance due to the growth of SMEs operating in retail, logistics, entertainment, real estate, and IT sectors. SMEs are likely to grow higher than large enterprises because of the growth in IT driving business growth through integrated communication and collaboration platforms at reduced operational expenditure. Government regulations and data privacy laws are expected to play a vital role in the deployment of file-sharing services in SMEs during the forecast period.
Healthcare, BFSI, legal services, and retail, media, and entertainment end-users are likely to emerge as the major contributors to the market by 2025.
The increased operational expenditure and initiatives toward the green environment are aiding the growth of the secure file transfer market. The automation of secure file transfer solutions aids in improving efficiency and supporting HIPAA regulatory requirements. On average, around 40% of information leaked in the healthcare sector is via employee mishandling of information. Hence, these solutions are likely to prevent information leakages and breaches, which is expected to increase the demand in the healthcare sector.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Higher Adoption Of Cloud-Based Collaboration Platforms
8.2 Growth In Data Volumes
8.3 Automation & End-To-End Monitoring Of File Transfer
9 Market Enablers
9.1 Digitalization Of Business Environment
9.2 COVID-19 Spikes Demand For SFT Solutions
9.3 Adherence To Regulatory Compliance
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack Of Awareness
10.2 Existence Of Unsecured And Traditional File Transfer Solutions
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Deployment Model
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 On-Premises Secure File Transfer
12.3 Cloud-Based Secure File Transfer
12.4 Hybrid Secure File Transfer
13 End-Users
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 SMEs
13.3 Large Enterprises
14 Industry
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)
14.3 Healthcare Sector
14.4 Legal Sector
14.5 Retail, Media, And Entertainment Sector
14.6 Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics Sector
14.7 Government Agencies
14.8 Education Sector
14.9 Other Sectors
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Key Countries
16.4 US
16.5 Canada
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries
17.4 UK
17.5 Germany
17.6 France
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries
18.4 China
18.5 Japan
18.6 Australia
19 Rest Of The World
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
19.4 Brazil
19.5 UAE
20 Competitive Landscape
21 Key Company Profiles
21.1 Accellion
21.2 Axway
21.3 Box
21.4 Citrix
21.5 Egnyte
21.6 Globalscape
21.7 Saison Information Systems (HULFT)
21.8 IBM
21.9 IPSWITCH
22 Other Prominent Vendors
22.1 Arcesb International
22.2 Amazon Web Services
22.3 Befine Solutions (CRYPTSHARE)
22.4 Biscom
22.5 Blackberry
22.6 CLEO
22.7 CTERA
22.8 Coviant Software
22.9 Dropbox
22.10 EISOO
22.11 Egress Software Technologies
22.12 Google
22.13 Helpsystems (GOANYWHERE)
22.14 Huddle
22.15 Intralinks
22.16 JSCAPE
22.17 Maytech
22.18 Microsoft
22.19 Open Text
22.20 Hightail (YOUSENDIT)
22.21 XMEDIUS
22.22 PRIMEUR
22.23 QLIK
22.24 Smartfile
22.25 SAFE-T
22.26 Seeburger
22.27 Solarwinds
22.28 South River Technologies
22.29 THRU INC.
22.3 Vandyke Software
22.31 VAULTIZE
22.32 WETRANSFER
23 Report Summary
23.1 Key Takeaways
24 Quantitative Summary
24.1 Global Market
24.2 Market By Deployment Model
24.3 Market By End-Users
24.4 Market By Industry Sector
24.5 Market By Geography
24.6 North America
24.7 Europe
24.8 APAC
24.9 Rest Of The World
25 Appendix
25.1 Abbreviations
