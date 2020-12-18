New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Volumetric Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960443/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 30.7% over the period 2020-2027. Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.6% CAGR and reach US$749.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.6% CAGR



The Volumetric Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$279.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.6% and 26.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3DIcon Corporation

Alioscopy

Holografika Kft

HoloxiCA Ltd.

Leia Inc.

Voxon Photonics







Table 1: Volumetric Displays Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Volumetric Displays Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology (Technology)

World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology (Technology)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology

(Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to

2027



Table 6: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology

(Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Government (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Government (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Volumetric Display Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: Volumetric Displays Market in US$ in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 12: United States Volumetric Displays Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: United States Volumetric Displays Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Volumetric Displays Market Analysis in Canada in US$

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 16: Canadian Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Canadian Volumetric Displays Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Canadian Volumetric Displays Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Volumetric

Displays Market in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 20: Japanese Volumetric Displays Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Volumetric Displays in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Volumetric Displays Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 23: Volumetric Displays Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 24: Volumetric Displays Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 25: Chinese Demand for Volumetric Displays in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Chinese Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Volumetric Display Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: European Volumetric Displays Market Demand Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 28: European Volumetric Displays Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: European Volumetric Displays Market Assessment in US$

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 30: Volumetric Displays Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: European Volumetric Displays Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: European Volumetric Displays Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 33: French Volumetric Displays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 34: French Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Volumetric Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 36: French Volumetric Displays Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: German Volumetric Displays Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: German Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Volumetric Displays Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 40: Volumetric Displays Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Volumetric Displays Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 42: Volumetric Displays Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Italian Demand for Volumetric Displays in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Italian Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Volumetric Displays Market in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 46: United Kingdom Volumetric Displays Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Volumetric Displays in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Volumetric Displays Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Volumetric Displays Market Assessment

in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Volumetric Displays Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Rest of Europe Volumetric Displays Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 52: Rest of Europe Volumetric Displays Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Volumetric Displays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Volumetric Displays Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Volumetric Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Volumetric Displays Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 57: Volumetric Displays Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of World Volumetric Displays Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Volumetric Displays Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Rest of World Volumetric Displays Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Total Companies Profiled: 41

