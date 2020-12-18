New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Volumetric Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960443/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 30.7% over the period 2020-2027. Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.6% CAGR and reach US$749.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.6% CAGR
The Volumetric Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$279.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.6% and 26.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Volumetric Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Volumetric Displays Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Volumetric Displays Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology (Technology)
World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology (Technology)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology
(Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to
2027
Table 6: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology
(Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Government (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Government (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Volumetric Display Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: Volumetric Displays Market in US$ in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 12: United States Volumetric Displays Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: United States Volumetric Displays Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Volumetric Displays Market Analysis in Canada in US$
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 16: Canadian Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Canadian Volumetric Displays Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Canadian Volumetric Displays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Volumetric
Displays Market in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 20: Japanese Volumetric Displays Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Volumetric Displays in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Volumetric Displays Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 23: Volumetric Displays Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 24: Volumetric Displays Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Volumetric Displays in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Chinese Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Volumetric Display Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: European Volumetric Displays Market Demand Scenario
in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: European Volumetric Displays Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: European Volumetric Displays Market Assessment in US$
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 30: Volumetric Displays Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: European Volumetric Displays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: European Volumetric Displays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 33: French Volumetric Displays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 34: French Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Volumetric Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 36: French Volumetric Displays Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: German Volumetric Displays Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: German Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Volumetric Displays Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 40: Volumetric Displays Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 41: Volumetric Displays Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 42: Volumetric Displays Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: Italian Demand for Volumetric Displays in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Italian Volumetric Displays Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Volumetric Displays Market in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 46: United Kingdom Volumetric Displays Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Volumetric Displays in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Volumetric Displays Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Volumetric Displays Market Assessment
in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Volumetric Displays Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Rest of Europe Volumetric Displays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 52: Rest of Europe Volumetric Displays Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Volumetric Displays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Volumetric Displays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Volumetric Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Volumetric Displays Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Volumetric Displays Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of World Volumetric Displays Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Rest of World Volumetric Displays Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Rest of World Volumetric Displays Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
