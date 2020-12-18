Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global global protein labeling market 2020-2030 market.



Major players in the protein labeling market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., General Electric Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC., BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories, LI-COR, Inc., and Kaneka Corporation.



The global protein labeling market is expected to decline from $1.67 billion in 2019 to $1.61 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.66%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $2.35 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.56%.



The protein labeling market consists of sales of protein labeling products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce protein labeling products to diagnose various diseases. Protein labeling refers to the use of appropriate molecular labels to detect or purify proteins and their binding partners in tissues, cells, and biochemical assays.



North America was the largest region in the protein labeling market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In January 2020, Abcam, a UK-based protein research tools producer and seller, announced its decision to acquire Expedeon's Proteomics and Immunology business, which includes Innova and TGR Biosciences. Expedeon technology supports a diverse set of labels, including enzymes, metals, oligos, and fluorescent proteins. Abcam will combine the newly acquired capture and conjugation technologies with its extensive antibody and protein expertise to expand and enhance its portfolio of off-the-shelf, and custom reagents and tools. Expedeon is a Germany-based manufacturer of protein discovery and analysis products used for protein and drug research.



The protein labeling market covered in this report is segmented by product into reagents; protein; enzymes; probes/ tags; monoclonal antibodies, by labeling method into in-vitro labeling; in-vivo labeling, and by application into cell based-assay; fluorescence microscopy; immunological techniques; mass spectrometry; protein microassay.



Drawbacks related to protein labeling techniques are expected to hinder the market. Label-free techniques are preferred over labeled techniques because of the drawbacks associated with them, such as wet-lab complexity and flexibility. While label-free samples can be measured without much preparation, wet lab pretreatment is required for all labeling techniques. Samples must be labeled with metabolic (e.g. SILAC) or chemical (e.g. iTRAQ or TMT) reagents and the different conditions has to be combined.



Therefore, label-free techniques are less prone to wet lab errors than labeling techniques. Label-free approaches have the advantage of being highly adaptable even after the study has begun. New samples can be included at any time, but labeled approaches require the same number (n) of each condition.



New samples may not be included in the study if they cannot be physically mixed and measured together with the control. Labeled techniques such as the "Super-SILAC" approach reduce this problem but must also be carefully planned. These disadvantages are making label-free techniques preferable. Therefore, drawbacks associated with protein labeling techniques are expected to hinder the market.



Companies in the protein labeling market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in April 2018, recombinant protein manufacturer enGenes Biotech GmbH (enGenes) announced a collaboration with ACIB GmbH for protein labeling.



Increased spending on the R&D of proteomics and genomics is driving the growth of the protein labeling reagents market. Proteomics is the study of the overall protein content of a cell, tissue, or organism. Protein labeling methods before separation and analysis is essential during proteomic profiling approaches. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States, funded $37 billion for biomedical research in 2018.



This funding is for life sciences research that supports study at a molecular level for the understanding of fundamental processes by which diseases develop identification of biomarkers that signal the presence of disease, or identification of gene/protein responsible for the disease.



The Novo Nordisk Foundation granted a grant of up to $1.5 million to the University of Copenhagen to establish a mass spectrometry facility, which marks a new and exciting step in protein research. Therefore, the increased spending on research and development of proteomics and genomics is driving the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Protein Labeling Market Characteristics



3. Protein Labeling Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Protein Labeling Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Protein Labeling Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Protein Labeling Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Protein Labeling Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Reagents

Protein

Enzymes

Probes/ Tags

Monoclonal Antibodies

4.2. Global Protein Labeling Market, Segmentation By Labeling Method, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

In-vitro Labeling

In-vivo Labeling

4.3. Global Protein Labeling Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cell Based-Assay

Fluorescence Microscopy

Immunological Techniques

Mass Spectrometry

Protein Micro Assay

5. Protein Labeling Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Protein Labeling Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Protein Labeling Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

General Electric Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

Kirkegaard & Perry Laboratories

LI-COR, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Promega Corporation

Eurogentec S.A.

Luminex Corporation

