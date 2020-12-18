New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960439/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartphone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.9% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Router segment is readjusted to a revised 23.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $675.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.5% CAGR
The Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$675.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.8% and 20.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR.
Other Device Types Segment to Record 19.9% CAGR
In the global Other Device Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960439/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Smartphone (Device Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Smartphone (Device Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Router (Device Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Router (Device Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Device Types (Device Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Other Device Types (Device Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Integrated VoWiFi Client (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Integrated VoWiFi Client (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Separate VoWiFi Client (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Separate VoWiFi Client (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Browser VoWiFi Client (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Browser VoWiFi Client (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 16: United States Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 21: Canadian Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Canadian Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Voice
over WiFi (VoWiFi) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market by Device
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Chinese Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Type: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market in France by Device
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share Analysis
by Device Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 40: French Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market by Device
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Italian Demand for Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Italian Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Device Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 52: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Type:
2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Rest of Europe Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Device Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 62: Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2020 and
2027
Table 63: Rest of World Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 64: Rest of World Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960439/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: