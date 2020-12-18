Seattle, Wash., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girls’ Voices, a signature program of the national nonprofit Greater Good Charities, announces the winners of the Girls’ Voices for Change contest. The global changemaker contest with a theme to help people, pets and the planet, asked students to share a video proposal for a changemaking idea in their community and/or a photo essay showing positive change taking place in their life.

“We believe every girl deserves an education and that every girl has a voice, and that those voices drive change," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “Change starts young and we want to support these young and talented women to help them make a difference in their local communities.”

The 2020 winners were selected from hundreds of entries submitted by young women, ages 13-21, from over 50 countries in three categories: people, pets and the planet. The grand prize video winners will each receive a $5,000 cash prize and the grand prize photo winners will each receive a $500 cash prize.

The grand prize video winners will receive mentorship from the Girls’ Voices team, to help implement their changemaking ideas. The grand prize winners of the Girls’ Voices for Change contest follow:

PEOPLE:

Video: ARMSUN, a group of 5 girls all around 17 years, Bangladesh

Photo: Ramita, age 21, India

PETS:

Video and Photo: Sia, age 14, California, USA

PLANET:

Video: Angela, age 19, North Macedonia

Photo: Ana Belle, age 20, Philippines

More than 185,000 votes from the public were cast to help select the winners. To view a complete list of winning entries and prizes, visit: girlsvoices.org

Girls’ Voices is a media training and scholarship program of Greater Good Charities for girls who face obstacles to their education. Through digital media training, Girls’ Voices empowers girls around the world to learn how to tell their own stories through film and lead the change in the fight for education.

Currently, more than 130 million girls are not in school. This is the direct result of cultural, social, and economic barriers that stand in the way of girls who want to learn. Supporting adolescent girls’ education in particular can have significant effects in transforming not only one girl’s life, but her community’s as well. Girls' Voices addresses these barriers and showcases the stories of trailblazing girls who are fighting for their education.

The Girls’ Voices for Change contest was made possible with support from The Literacy Site, FreeTheOcean.com, MyPetCandle, and the Klintworth Family Foundation.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $18 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

