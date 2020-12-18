This contest identified the “best software and digital tools directly integrated with COVID-19 tests to automate and expedite data reporting.”

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UDoTest , the leading software platform for B2B, at-home diagnostic testing featuring more than 70 tests from multiple labs, including several COVID-19 options, is pleased to announce that on December 15, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) released the names of sixteen companies, including UDoTest , selected as winners of the HHS COVID-19 At-Anywhere Diagnostics Design-a-Thon .

At a time when most of the world is focused on the approval, distribution, and administration of the first two COVID-19 vaccines to be made available, the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) and the HHS Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) led the Design-a-Thon to reinforce the continued need for faster, more reliable, and convenient testing. The Design-a-Thon was an “open-innovation technology sprint with industry and all sectors” during which over 700 participants and 31 teams were judged on “device-integrated software and digital health tools” which could facilitate the “automatic data capture and wireless transmission” of results from the recently-approved, at-anywhere, rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

"The Design-a-Thon harnessed the power of American ingenuity to ensure we have accurate, user-friendly reporting of COVID-19 testing results, especially those from rapid, easy to use tests," said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett P. Giroir, MD. "The development of new technology for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic testing greatly enhances our capabilities, but also introduces new challenges for the public health response. More FDA-authorized rapid diagnostics, such as point-of-care, over-the-counter, and at-home tests, are increasingly being utilized but often lack an easy way for users, such as schools, nursing homes, or businesses, to report results. This effort will address this gap."

With rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests becoming more widely available, UDoTest's previously-announced Testing System easily captures required standardized data from patients through an intuitive, front-end interface, test results are immediately available to authorized stakeholders, oversight from nationwide physicians, unique employer dashboards, and aggregate reporting of data for employers. With existing live portals for patients, physicians, and employers in place handling the data from traditional COVID-19 PCR and antibody laboratory tests, UDoTest’s software will be enhanced to capture and wirelessly deliver the data from rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests securely through existing infrastructure to the correct reporting authorities.



Having launched in Africa, grown into the U.K., and settled in the U.S. in 2013, UDoTest understands at-home diagnostics and trends. Today, UDoTest has strong, global, advanced diagnostic experience and a large menu of 70+ tests where samples can be self-collected at-home or on-site for the identification of more than 100 contagions, chronic diseases, metabolic panels, antibody tests, and more. Initially designed to focus on testing for chronic diseases, UDoTest’s Testing System also provides enterprises with customized features and functionality, such as a real-time employer dashboards, total visualization of tests, historical test analytics, financial ecommerce, reimbursement and payment options, OSHA requirements, stored consents, and customized reporting, as well as visual digital test results. UDoTest’s robust, HIPAA-secure system matches labs across the country to providers and employers.

“We are very pleased to be one of only a few winners selected for software solutions,” said Allison Martin, CEO of UDoTest. “This win highlights our platform’s diversity, flexibility, and adaptability in helping get the right COVID-19 tests and data to the right people at the right time. People need better access and lower costs. There is still important work to be done in the area of testing, especially considering the recent approval of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests and vaccinations that will only increase the need for accurate, timely reporting to state and federal governments. Our platform can work with any lab or new at-home test supplier. In this way, UDoTest can continue to help reduce the spread and effect of COVID-19 in an impactful way. We look forward to working with rapid kit test manufacturers in the U.S. and globally going forward to facilitate faster, wider access and the secure transfer of this critical data to HHS.”



Manufacturers of rapid COVID-19 test kits interested in learning more about UDoTest’s Testing Platform can visit www.udotest.com and https://coronaviruslabtests.com/ or email info@udotest.com .

About UDoTest

UDoTest is a global, award-winning B2B at-home diagnostic and health screening software platform designed to personalize the at-home testing experience with self-collected samples and customized test kits. UDoTest has primarily been working with health plans, labs and physicians in the United States. In partnership with many labs and state-licensed physicians, UDoTest can screen for 100+ diseases with at home sample testing. UDoTest has implemented a rigorous quality control testing process for their suite of COVID-19 tests, which include PCR and antigen testing options. UDoTest was founded in 2013 in South Africa by Allison Martin when she introduced the first “At-home Pap smear” to women. Allison is a passionate entrepreneur, who believes in empowering people in managing their health, and a better future for all with proactive, personalized and affordable healthcare. She is a leader with an unapologetic obsession with HPV, cervical cancer and saving lives. For more information, visit www.udotest.com

