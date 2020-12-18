New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vision Positioning Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960432/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Camera Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Vision Positioning Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Markers Segment to Record 8.2% CAGR



In the global Markers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Cognex Corporation

DJI

FANUC Corporation

Omron Corporation

Seegrid Corporation.

Senion AB

SICK AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vision Positioning System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vision Positioning Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Vision Positioning Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Camera Systems (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Camera Systems (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Sensors (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Sensors (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Markers (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Markers (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Automated Guided Vehicles (Platform) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Automated Guided Vehicles (Platform) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: UAV Drones (Platform) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: UAV Drones (Platform) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Robotics (Platform) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Robotics (Platform) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Space Vehicles (Platform) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Space Vehicles (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Platforms (Platform) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Platforms (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Commercial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Commercial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Defense (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Vision Positioning System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Vision Positioning Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: United States Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Vision Positioning Systems Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 28: United States Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: United States Vision Positioning Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Vision Positioning Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Vision Positioning Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Vision Positioning Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 33: Vision Positioning Systems Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 34: Canadian Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Canadian Vision Positioning Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 36: Canadian Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Vision Positioning Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Japanese Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Vision

Positioning Systems Market in US$ Million by Platform:

2020-2027



Table 40: Japanese Vision Positioning Systems Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Platform: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vision

Positioning Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Vision Positioning Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Vision Positioning Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Chinese Vision Positioning Systems Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 45: Vision Positioning Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 46: Vision Positioning Systems Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2020 and 2027



Table 47: Chinese Demand for Vision Positioning Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Chinese Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Vision Positioning System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Vision Positioning Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 50: European Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: European Vision Positioning Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 52: European Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: European Vision Positioning Systems Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 54: Vision Positioning Systems Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Platform for 2020 and 2027



Table 55: European Vision Positioning Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: European Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 57: Vision Positioning Systems Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 58: French Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: French Vision Positioning Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 60: French Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Vision Positioning Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 63: Vision Positioning Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: German Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: German Vision Positioning Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 66: German Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Vision Positioning Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Vision Positioning Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 69: Italian Vision Positioning Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Italian Vision Positioning Systems Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 71: Vision Positioning Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 72: Vision Positioning Systems Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2020 and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Vision Positioning Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Italian Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Vision Positioning Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Vision Positioning Systems Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Vision

Positioning Systems Market in US$ Million by Platform:

2020-2027



Table 78: United Kingdom Vision Positioning Systems Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Vision Positioning Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 80: Vision Positioning Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 81: Rest of Europe Vision Positioning Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Vision Positioning Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Vision Positioning Systems Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 84: Vision Positioning Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2020 and 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Vision Positioning Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Vision Positioning Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 87: Vision Positioning Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Vision Positioning Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Vision Positioning Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Vision Positioning Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 93: Rest of World Vision Positioning Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 94: Vision Positioning Systems Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 95: Vision Positioning Systems Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 96: Rest of World Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Vision Positioning Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Vision Positioning Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

