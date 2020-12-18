Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Ships Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The concept of autonomous cargo ships has been into existence since decades. The concept has gained momentum with the advent of advanced sensor technology enabling the development of driverless cars and unmanned aircraft. Autonomous ships are unmanned vessels that are operated remotely from control stations onshore. This virtually eliminates the need for any human personnel onboard. Autonomous ships are based on three basic components viz. sensor combination, control algorithm and communication. Sensor combination includes fusing different types of radars, thermal imaging sensors, LiDAR, visual cameras and several other sensors. The data gathered from all of the aforementioned devices is used to gain an accurate perspective of the surrounding conditions. Control algorithm is designed to analyze the data gathered from sensor network for navigation and collision avoidance. The communication module is responsible for connectivity with satellite and control station.



The overall autonomous ships market is expected to be driven by the enhanced operation offered by these vessels over conventional manual vessels. Autonomous ships are believed to be capable of reducing operating costs by nearly 20%. In addition, autonomous ships eliminate the possibility of human errors, thereby reducing the number of accidents. Furthermore, the market growth is also expected from the rising military budgets over unmanned systems. Rising technological advancement is estimated to provide substantial boost to the adoption of autonomous ships across the defense sector. Nevertheless, lack of regulatory framework and threat of cyber-attacks pose significant challenge to the market growth.



The report offers strategic insights into the global autonomous ships market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type, application and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities.



In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading providers of autonomous ships, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Automated Ships Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines/Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., ASV Global and Vigor Industrial.



Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global autonomous ships market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions

1.3.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Autonomous Ships Market

2.2 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Type

2.3 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Application

2.4 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1 Heavy research and development in autonomous ships

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Enhanced operation of autonomous ships over manual ships

3.3.2 Increasing expenditure over autonomous vehicles from the defense sector

3.4 Challenges

3.4.1 Security threats and regulatory framework

3.5 Future Prospects

3.6 See-Saw Analysis

3.6.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter 4 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Global Autonomous Ships Market Revenue Share, By Type, 2019 & 2028 (% Value)

4.1.2 Attractive Investment Proposition, By Type

4.2 Partially Autonomous Ships

4.2.1 Global Partially Autonomous Ships Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

4.3 Fully Autonomous Ships

4.3.1 Global Fully Autonomous Ships Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)



Chapter 5 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Global Autonomous Ships Market Revenue Share, By End-use Application, 2019 & 2028 (% Value)

5.1.2 Attractive Investment Proposition, By Application

5.2 Commercial

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Ships Market Revenue for Commercial Applications, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

5.3 Military & Security

5.3.1 Global Autonomous Ships Market Revenue for Military & Security Applications, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)



Chapter 6 North America Autonomous Ships Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 North America Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

6.2 North America Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.2.1 SRC Analysis

6.3 North America Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3.1 SRC Analysis

6.4 North America Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 7 Europe Autonomous Ships Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Europe Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

7.2 Europe Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.2.1 SRC Analysis

7.3 Europe Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.1 SRC Analysis

7.4 Europe Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Autonomous Ships Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

8.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.2.1 SRC Analysis

8.3 Asia Pacific Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.1 SRC Analysis

8.4 Asia Pacific Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.1 SRC Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World Autonomous Ships Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Rest of the World Autonomous Ships Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

9.2 Rest of the World Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.2.1 SRC Analysis

9.3 Rest of the World Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.3.1 SRC Analysis

9.4 Rest of the World Autonomous Ships Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.1.1 Market Positioning of Autonomous Ships Market Vendors

10.1.2 Leading player's strategies

10.2 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

10.2.1 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.3 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

10.3.1 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.4 Automated Ships Ltd.

10.4.1 Automated Ships Ltd.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.5 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines/Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co.

10.5.1 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines/Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.6 ASV Global

10.6.1 ASV Global: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

10.7 Vigor Industrial

10.7.1 Vigor Industrial: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)



