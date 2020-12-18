NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the hiring of Wes Barringer as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager with lending concentration in the Nashville metro market area. Wes brings an extensive financial services background and will focus on banking privately owned businesses, their owners, and real estate investors across the region.



“A leader in the local financial industry since opening in 2008, CapStar continues to focus on the tremendous opportunity in the Nashville area as the city and the middle Tennessee region’s dynamic pace of economic expansion continues to accelerate,” said Ken Webb, CapStar’s Middle Tennessee market president. “We are strategically hiring top talent to complement our strong team of bankers, and I could not be more excited to have Wes join us. He will be a key addition to help expand CapStar’s highly responsive and flexible business model in Nashville.”

“Wes has certainly been successful in the local market and I am confident he will bring tremendous energy to CapStar,” continued Webb.

Wes Barringer, Commercial Relationship Manager (wes.barringer@capstarbank.com)

With over 20 years of banking experience, Wes joins CapStar having most recently served as Vice President - Commercial Lending (Middle Market) for JPMorgan Chase Bank in Nashville. Wes began his career in 1999 as a financial analyst at Wachovia Securities in Charlotte, NC, and spent four years in equipment finance as the lead sales representative of the Western United States for General Electric (GE Capital) in Dallas. Subsequently, he worked in commercial lending and drove business development efforts at JPMorgan Chase, US Bank and Old National Bank in Lexington, KY.

Wes earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from The University of Virginia, and MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Wes and his wife, Allie, have three daughters and reside in Brentwood.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.02 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers in 12 Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking.

