The global hiking gear and equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Hiking refers to a recreational activity that involves long, vigorous walks on trails or footpaths in the countryside. Hiking gear and equipment are carried along by hikers for safeguarding themselves against unexpected events, such as injuries, bad weather, a closed trail, wild animals and other emergencies. At present, different types of gear and equipment are available depending on the duration, planned activities, distance and the environment of the trek.



Significant growth in the number of individuals participating in recreational and sports activities on account of rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and the increasing consumer preferences for healthy and adventurous lifestyles represents one of the significant factors stimulating the market growth. Moreover, governments of various countries are supporting vacation packages that include sports and physical activities. This, in confluence with the increasing trend of adventure tourism, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising trend for athleisure, the growing influence of social media and the increasing popularity of catalog shopping are escalating the demand for hiking gear and equipment through e-commerce channels.



Furthermore, leading players are adopting different digital marketing strategies to expand their consumer base. They are also focusing on the development of eco-friendly product variants with enhanced comfort and innovative designs. However, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, governments of several countries have imposed complete lockdowns and restrictions on outdoor and tourism activities. Consequently, the market has been impacted, however, it is anticipated to grow once these restrictions are relaxed. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hiking gear and equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Product:

Clothes

Footwear

Backpack

Equipment

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amer Sports Oyj, AMG Group Ltd., Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd. (Clarus Corp.), Equinox Industries Ltd., Marmot Mountain LLC (Newell Brands), Montbell Co. Ltd., Mountain Hardwear (Columbia Sportswear), Sierra Designs, Tatonka GmbH and VF Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hiking gear and equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hiking gear and equipment market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hiking gear and equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

