The global hiking gear and equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Hiking refers to a recreational activity that involves long, vigorous walks on trails or footpaths in the countryside. Hiking gear and equipment are carried along by hikers for safeguarding themselves against unexpected events, such as injuries, bad weather, a closed trail, wild animals and other emergencies. At present, different types of gear and equipment are available depending on the duration, planned activities, distance and the environment of the trek.
Significant growth in the number of individuals participating in recreational and sports activities on account of rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and the increasing consumer preferences for healthy and adventurous lifestyles represents one of the significant factors stimulating the market growth. Moreover, governments of various countries are supporting vacation packages that include sports and physical activities. This, in confluence with the increasing trend of adventure tourism, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising trend for athleisure, the growing influence of social media and the increasing popularity of catalog shopping are escalating the demand for hiking gear and equipment through e-commerce channels.
Furthermore, leading players are adopting different digital marketing strategies to expand their consumer base. They are also focusing on the development of eco-friendly product variants with enhanced comfort and innovative designs. However, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, governments of several countries have imposed complete lockdowns and restrictions on outdoor and tourism activities. Consequently, the market has been impacted, however, it is anticipated to grow once these restrictions are relaxed. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hiking gear and equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hiking gear and equipment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, gender and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
Breakup by Gender:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amer Sports Oyj, AMG Group Ltd., Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd. (Clarus Corp.), Equinox Industries Ltd., Marmot Mountain LLC (Newell Brands), Montbell Co. Ltd., Mountain Hardwear (Columbia Sportswear), Sierra Designs, Tatonka GmbH and VF Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Clothes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Footwear
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Backpack
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Equipment
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Gender
7.1 Men
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Women
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Kids
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Online
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Offline
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amer Sports Oyj
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 AMG Group Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Black Diamond Equipment Ltd. (Clarus Corp.)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Equinox Industries Ltd.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Marmot Mountain LLC (Newell Brands)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Montel Co. Ltd.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Mountain Hardwear (Columbia Sportswear)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Sierra Designs
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Tatonka GmbH
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 VF Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
