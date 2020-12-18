Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knee Pad Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global knee pad market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A knee pad refers to a protective gear worn to provide padding and protection to knees against impact and injury. They are usually manufactured using soft, durable and protective materials, such as polyurethane (PU), polyethylene (PE), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and extruded polystyrene insulation (XPS) foams, nylon, cotton and neoprene. The pads absorb the force from the impact and significantly minimize the risks of serious injury from hitting, crawling, kneeling and skidding without obstructing the movement of the wearer. As a result, they are extensively used for medical applications, along with enhancing the performance of athletes and military personnel by minimizing the stress on knees during high jumps and diving.



The rising incidences of road accidents involving bikers and cyclists, along with the rising geriatric population suffering from knee-related ailments, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of neoprene knee pads is also augmenting the market growth. They exhibit high breathability, flexibility and chemical stability over a wide temperature range, thereby offering enhanced comfort to the wearer. In line with this, increasing participation in adventure and athletic sports is also contributing to the growth of the market.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of self-adjusting, gel-based and strapless knee pads, are acting other growth-inducing factors. These specialty knee pads eliminate the need for manual adjustments during movement and aid in evenly distributing the pressure across the knee to minimize the pain and discomfort. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers through online retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global knee pad market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global knee pad market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, price, application and distribution channel.



Breakup by Type:

Basic Knee Pad

Industrial Knee Pad

Military Knee Pad

Sports Knee Pad

Breakup by Price:

Under $25

$25-$50

$51-$100

Above $100

Breakup by Application:

Kids

Teenagers and Adults

Senior Citizens

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, ALTA Industries, ASICS Corporation, Bauerfeind AG, Custom Leathercraft Mfg. LLC (Hultafors Group AB), Decathlon S.A (Association Familiale Mulliez), Fox Head Inc., Klein Tools Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc. and Tommyco Knee-Pads Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global knee pad market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global knee pad market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global knee pad market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hww0sg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

