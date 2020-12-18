Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knee Pad Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global knee pad market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A knee pad refers to a protective gear worn to provide padding and protection to knees against impact and injury. They are usually manufactured using soft, durable and protective materials, such as polyurethane (PU), polyethylene (PE), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and extruded polystyrene insulation (XPS) foams, nylon, cotton and neoprene. The pads absorb the force from the impact and significantly minimize the risks of serious injury from hitting, crawling, kneeling and skidding without obstructing the movement of the wearer. As a result, they are extensively used for medical applications, along with enhancing the performance of athletes and military personnel by minimizing the stress on knees during high jumps and diving.
The rising incidences of road accidents involving bikers and cyclists, along with the rising geriatric population suffering from knee-related ailments, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of neoprene knee pads is also augmenting the market growth. They exhibit high breathability, flexibility and chemical stability over a wide temperature range, thereby offering enhanced comfort to the wearer. In line with this, increasing participation in adventure and athletic sports is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of self-adjusting, gel-based and strapless knee pads, are acting other growth-inducing factors. These specialty knee pads eliminate the need for manual adjustments during movement and aid in evenly distributing the pressure across the knee to minimize the pain and discomfort. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers through online retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global knee pad market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, ALTA Industries, ASICS Corporation, Bauerfeind AG, Custom Leathercraft Mfg. LLC (Hultafors Group AB), Decathlon S.A (Association Familiale Mulliez), Fox Head Inc., Klein Tools Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc. and Tommyco Knee-Pads Inc.
