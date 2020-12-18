Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Welding Machine - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Laser Welding Machine market accounted for $1,025.14 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,686.93 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand from various end-user industries and continuous advancements in welding technology. However, the lack of skilled and knowledgeable labour is the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



Laser welding is a process used to join together metals or thermoplastics using a laser beam to form a weld. The thermal stability provided by the laser welding machine helps in reducing the scrap from the materials that are being welded. The use of laser welding also helps in reducing the use of glue and chemical additives from the welding operations.



By technology, the fiber laser welding machine segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it facilitates the more efficient delivery of light on the target spot of the subject metal without the need of any kind of expensive optical mirrors or other moving components. Based on geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the continuous technological advancements and rapid growth in the infrastructure development projects in the region.



Some of the key players in Laser Welding Machine Market include Laserline GmbH, TRUMPF Group, Rofin, Precitec, GSI Group, Inc., O.R. Lasertechnologies, IPG Photonics, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, Golden Laser, FANUC Robotics, Emerson Electric Company, Coherent Inc, Amada Miyachi Co Ltd, Perfect Laser Co Ltd, and JENOPTIK AG.



Technologies Covered:

Solid-State Laser Welding Machine/YAG Laser Welding Machine

Fiber Laser Welding Machine

Co? Laser Welding Machine

Applications Covered:

Medical/Biomedical

Electronics

Jewellery Industry

Automotive/Automobile

Tool and Mold-Making

Metallurgical Industry

Manufacturing Industry

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Laser Welding Machine Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solid-State Laser Welding Machine/YAG Laser Welding Machine

5.3 Fiber Laser Welding Machine

5.4 Co? Laser Welding Machine



6 Global Laser Welding Machine Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Medical/Biomedical

6.3 Electronics

6.4 Jewellery Industry

6.5 Automotive/Automobile

6.6 Tool and Mold-Making

6.7 Metallurgical Industry

6.8 Manufacturing Industry



7 Global Laser Welding Machine Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Laserline GmbH

9.2 TRUMPF Group

9.3 Rofin

9.4 Precitec

9.5 GSI Group, Inc.

9.6 O.R. Lasertechnologies

9.7 IPG Photonics

9.8 LaserStar Technologies Corporation

9.9 Golden Laser

9.10 FANUC Robotics

9.11 Emerson Electric Company

9.12 Coherent Inc

9.13 Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd

9.14 Perfect Laser Co Ltd

9.15 JENOPTIK AG.



