2020 Convention on Exchange of Overseas Talents and The 22nd Guangzhou Convention of overseas Chinese Scholars in Science and Technology has been holding a grand opening in Guangzhou from December 18 to 19, which is co-hosted by the Ministry of Education, Western Returned Scholars Association (Overseas-educated Scholars Association of China) and Guangzhou Municipal People's Government and co-organized by 29 cities (including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Chongqing).

In the situation of global outbreak continuing to spread and the current complex international, in order to build talent at home and abroad, project communication and docking platform, 2020 Convention on Exchange of Overseas Talents adopts "offline main position + online widespread + overseas at the sub-venue" with the integration of international resources and plans to set nine sub-venues overseas in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Tokyo Bay Area, the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as in Britain, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Israel, Belarus to facilitate overseas students to participate in the convention according to BBS, roadshow, talent project communication and docking, recruitment and other offline and online activities, through the intersection line display platform the main internal and external linkage.

The three major Bay Area in different venues have joint efforts to promote talent development

The "Bay Area Dialogue" was innovatively launched by the 2020 SEA Trade Fair to enable separate venues in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Tokyo Bay Area, and San Francisco Bay Area to interact with the main venue through the cloud. The three-bay Area sub-venues are planned to conduct in-depth discussions on the development experience of the Bay Area, innovation-driven development of the Bay Area, and talent-driven regional collaborative development.

There are countless talents in the sub-venue in England, and science and education in the UK has opened a new chapter

In the sub-venue in England, the activities such as docking communication and talent recruitment will be held to promote the exchange of talents between China and the UK, and then provide a broad platform and abundant employment opportunities for students studying in the UK to return home.

The sub-venue in Germany focuses on manufacturing which is more extensive and deeper with complementary advantages

The German sub-conference showcases Germany's industry 4.0 technology solutions and promote the exchanges and interactions between China and Germany in intelligent manufacturing and technological innovation, focusing on the in-depth integration with the future industry from multiple perspectives such as enterprise digital upgrading and artificial intelligence project implementation.

The sub-venue in Japan is inclusive and innovative and leads to the great era of innovative materials

The Japanese sub-venue will introduce Japan's new materials, technology development status in the field of artificial intelligence, scientific and technological research and development achievements, and other contents through theme sharing.

The sub-venue in Belgium will move forward in a collaborative manner

The Belgian sub-venue explores global talent exchanges and cooperation to increase resources and impetus to promote the development of an international science and technology innovation center in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Israel sub-venue gathers wisdom and innovates to boost the development of science and technology in all aspects

The sub-venue in Israel will discuss talents, innovation, and development in the field of intelligent science and technology from the perspectives of policy, technology, investment, business model, and other aspects through multi-roles, multi-fields, and multi-level, which will create a grand gathering of innovation collision with wisdom in the process.

The sub-venue on Belarus will focus on development to activate the new future of technology project

Belarus is an important node country about “One Belt and One Road". In accordance with the technical cooperation needs of Chinese enterprises collected in the early stage, the sub-venue in Belarus will be used for centralized docking negotiations to promote international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation.

As the most ceremonious talent event this year, by means of the advanced digital information technology means, the 2020 Convention on Exchange of Overseas Talents at the sub-venue build a full range of communication and docking platform for the overseas students studying abroad and help overseas students studying abroad to deeply understand the country innovation environment, science, and technology innovation through rich forms, such as the live audio and video, recorded broadcast and so on.

