TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX-V: AFCC ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.0171/common share ($0.205/common share on an annual basis) to be paid on January 29, 2021 to the shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the board of directors’ continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp (“AFCC”) is a high growth specialty finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. Through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC has exposure to a business providing long term, debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships across the globe, with an initial focus on Canada. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector. For further information please refer to AFCC’s website: www.autofincocorp.com .

For further information please contact:

Kuldeep Billan, Email: kbillan@autofincocorp.com

