TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2020.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.75 trillion at the end of November 2020. Assets increased by $104.0 billion or 6.3% compared to October 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $6.2 billion in November 2020.  

ETF assets totalled $250.1 billion at the end of November 2020. Assets increased by $18.0 billion or 7.7% compared to October 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.2 billion in November 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassNov. 2020Oct. 2020Nov. 2019YTD 2020YTD 2019
Long-term Funds     
Balanced2,761 1,171 803 (2,133)884 
Equity3,829 (3)(1,151)3,354 (12,616)
Bond250 1,775 1,369 13,686 17,647 
Specialty414 616 616 5,449 6,371 
Total Long-term Funds7,253 3,559 1,636 20,357 12,287 
Total Money Market Funds(1,060)(167)595 3,261 1,759 
Total 6,193 3,393 2,231 23,618 14,046 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassNov. 2020Oct. 2020Nov. 2019Dec. 2019
Long-term Funds    
Balanced859.6812.6820.9821.8
Equity573.5522.0531.5532.5
Bond243.4238.6217.5218.2
Specialty34.032.126.627.3
Total Long-term Funds1,710.41,605.31,596.61,599.8
Total Money Market Funds35.736.930.230.6
Total 1,746.11,642.11,626.81,630.4

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassNov. 2020Oct. 2020Nov. 2019YTD 2020YTD 2019
Long-term Funds     
Balanced202 193931,7241,684
Equity2,012 1,2901,77421,8548,059
Bond975 2421,5199,98010,446
Specialty186 883611,8301,117
Total Long-term Funds3,375 1,8133,74835,38821,306
Total Money Market Funds(171)1542582,2142,049
Total 3,204 1,9674,00637,60223,355

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassNov. 2020Oct. 2020Nov. 2019Dec. 2019
Long-term Funds    
Balanced6.86.24.74.9
Equity153.6138.1123.4126.2
Bond77.976.064.565.9
Specialty5.05.03.63.7
Total Long-term Funds243.4225.3196.1200.6
Total Money Market Funds6.76.93.94.5
Total 250.1232.1200.1205.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 86% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

