Mutual fund assets totalled $1.75 trillion at the end of November 2020. Assets increased by $104.0 billion or 6.3% compared to October 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $6.2 billion in November 2020.

ETF assets totalled $250.1 billion at the end of November 2020. Assets increased by $18.0 billion or 7.7% compared to October 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.2 billion in November 2020.

Asset Class Nov. 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 2,761 1,171 803 (2,133 ) 884 Equity 3,829 (3 ) (1,151 ) 3,354 (12,616 ) Bond 250 1,775 1,369 13,686 17,647 Specialty 414 616 616 5,449 6,371 Total Long-term Funds 7,253 3,559 1,636 20,357 12,287 Total Money Market Funds (1,060 ) (167 ) 595 3,261 1,759 Total 6,193 3,393 2,231 23,618 14,046

Asset Class Nov. 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 859.6 812.6 820.9 821.8 Equity 573.5 522.0 531.5 532.5 Bond 243.4 238.6 217.5 218.2 Specialty 34.0 32.1 26.6 27.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,710.4 1,605.3 1,596.6 1,599.8 Total Money Market Funds 35.7 36.9 30.2 30.6 Total 1,746.1 1,642.1 1,626.8 1,630.4

Asset Class Nov. 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 202 193 93 1,724 1,684 Equity 2,012 1,290 1,774 21,854 8,059 Bond 975 242 1,519 9,980 10,446 Specialty 186 88 361 1,830 1,117 Total Long-term Funds 3,375 1,813 3,748 35,388 21,306 Total Money Market Funds (171 ) 154 258 2,214 2,049 Total 3,204 1,967 4,006 37,602 23,355

Asset Class Nov. 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 6.8 6.2 4.7 4.9 Equity 153.6 138.1 123.4 126.2 Bond 77.9 76.0 64.5 65.9 Specialty 5.0 5.0 3.6 3.7 Total Long-term Funds 243.4 225.3 196.1 200.6 Total Money Market Funds 6.7 6.9 3.9 4.5 Total 250.1 232.1 200.1 205.1

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 86% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



