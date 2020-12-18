RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the holiday season and of the overwhelming need for emergency funds and assistance in North Carolina communities, SECU Foundation has awarded The Salvation Army of the Carolinas with an additional $1 million for COVID-19 disaster relief efforts. The organization will use the funding to address mounting requests from North Carolinians across the state for food, shelter, financial assistance, and other essentials – economic needs which are driven by the pandemic. This grant, combined with a joint $2 million donation provided in April from SECU and the Foundation, brings SECU’s collective total to $3 million in aid for The Salvation Army of the Carolinas.



“The Salvation Army of the Carolinas provides essential support to citizens in need year-round, year after year. However, the grip of this dire pandemic sharply increases the demand for such services,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “This grant will help deliver aid and hope, and will help sustain the mission of the Salvation Army as it responds to community needs statewide. The collaborative efforts of The Salvation Army and SECU Foundation reflect the shared philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’ We are pleased to work with The Salvation Army, and grateful for the organization’s passion and dedication to the people and communities of North Carolina.”

The Salvation Army has been serving in the Carolinas since 1887 and continues to be a vital resource for emergency aid to individuals and families statewide. It is among 40 North Carolina non-profits that have received COVID-19 disaster relief funding from SECU and the SECU Foundation, whose collective donations now surpass $16 million.

“Many North Carolinians are facing financial challenges as a result of the pandemic,” commented Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “We are hearing heart-wrenching stories and know that the needs are tremendous. SECU Foundation is happy to support The Salvation Army of the Carolinas, a wonderful organization that stands ready at a moment’s notice to provide statewide emergency services to those impacted by COVID-19.”

Noting this remarkable million-dollar gift from the SECU Foundation, Lieutenant Colonel Jim Arrowood, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army of the Carolinas, stated, “As the challenges of the pandemic continue and The Salvation Army responds to the increased demand for services, this incredibly generous contribution will serve thousands of citizens across the state of North Carolina. Food insecurities, requests for shelter, and the need for emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities have sharply risen as we strive to meet human needs without discrimination. This work could not be done without the important collaboration between our devoted staff, volunteers, and community partners as we offer a powerful impact of help, relief, and hope for our neighbors. We are most grateful!”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.5 million members through 271 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

