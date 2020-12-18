CHANHASSEN, MN, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waytek, Inc., a family-owned specialty distributor of electrical components, is pleased to announce that it has received the Gold Standard of Achievement from Intelligentics for improvement in customer service via email communication.

Intelligentics, a provider of data-driven analysis and reporting services to help clients improve customer service, presents the Gold Standard of Achievement to companies that reach a score of 95 or higher in key customer service areas.

“Waytek attained the Gold Standard of Achievement for customer service through email after only one year,” said Tom Vander Well, CEO, Intelligentics. “This typically takes companies two or three years to accomplish. Waytek’s improvement efforts and commitment to third-party validation demonstrate their remarkable commitment to customer service. It’s great to see a company who takes their mission statement seriously and puts real action behind it.”

“At Waytek, we pride ourselves on providing an exceptional customer experience,” said Kevin Pung, Waytek’s Chief Customer Officer. “Receiving the Gold Standard of Achievement from Intelligentics, a rigorous independent evaluator, shows that we have made progress in the important area of customer service via email.”

Waytek enlisted the help of Intelligentics to do an initial assessment of email communications in the Waytek customer service department. Intelligentics established a baseline score of 79.9 out of a possible 100 and identified areas in most need of improvement. Waytek went to work improving key elements of email-related customer service such as providing greater clarity of answers, being sensitive to time-related service issues, and anticipating customers’ related questions when responding.

After a full year of ongoing monitoring and scoring, Intelligentics has now awarded Waytek with the Gold Standard level of performance for averaging more than 95 points on the scoring system.

Waytek has seen further validation of its efforts in recent surveys in which customers have scored Waytek significantly higher on email communications than in previous years.

“Although we are proud to have received the Gold Standard for email—and for the value it represents to our customers—Waytek still has room for additional customer service improvements,” said Pung. “We look forward to finding more opportunities to help achieve our mission of providing an exceptional customer experience.”

About Waytek:

In 2020, Waytek marks 50 years as a company. Waytek is fiercely dedicated to quickly getting our mobile industry customers the quality electrical parts they need, when they need them, shipping over 99.5% of orders the same day.* Waytek is a family-owned business supplying electrical parts to manufacturers and upfitters specializing in wire harnesses and mobile equipment including trucks, trailers, ag equipment, construction equipment, emergency, specialty, and marine vehicles. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, Waytek’s job is to make your job sourcing electrical parts easy.

About Intelligentics:

“Where intelligence meets tactics.” For over 30 years, Intelligentics has provided clients with customer-centric solutions for measuring and improving customer service and satisfaction. Intelligentics offers a full array of CSAT and CX research services as well as customized quality assessment, training, and coaching services to help clients translate data into actual tactics for improving the customer experience.

*Orders entered by 4:00 PM CST.

Attachment

Steve Green Waytek, Inc. 612-364-5650 steve.green@waytekwire.com