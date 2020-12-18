BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:HYB) announced today the following dividends to be paid on the Fund’s common stock:
|Type
|Dividend
Per Share
|Ex-Dividend
Date
|Record
Date
|Payment
Date
|Special
|$.0925
|12/30/20
|12/31/20
|1/29/21
|Regular
|$.0500
|2/11/21
|2/12/21
|2/26/21
Shareholders will be paid a special dividend of $.0925 per share on January 31, 2021. The Fund will pay a regular monthly dividend of $.050 per share on February 28, 2021.
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of September 30, 2020, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.3 trillion of assets, including approximately $21 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.
