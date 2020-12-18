COS COB, Conn., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the “Company”), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of an aggregate principal amount of $9,387,750 9.5% Notes due 2025 (“Notes”). In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional Notes having an aggregate principal amount of up to $1,408,150 to cover overallotments, if any. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00. The offering is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020. This is a follow-on offering to the Notes issued by the Company in July 2020. The Notes trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “CSSEN”. The Notes will not be convertible into or exchangeable for any of the Company’s other securities. Interest payments will be made quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 each year, beginning March 31, 2021. The Company can redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at any time on or after July 31, 2022 or upon a change of control at the redemption price of par plus accrued interest.



Net proceeds to the Company, after underwriting discounts and expenses, but without giving effect to any exercise of the underwriter’s option, is estimated to be $8,576,496 and will be used as described in the final prospectus.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as bookrunning manager of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-251202) (“Registration Statement”) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2020 and a preliminary prospectus thereto. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained electronically from the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov or from any of the underwriters, including the offices of:

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

