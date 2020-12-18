CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBe Wealth Inc. (“SmartBe”) today announced the estimated reinvested income distributions for the units of the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF (the “Fund”) for the 2020 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2020 and could change if the Fund experiences subscriptions or redemptions prior to ex-dividend date or due to other factors.



SmartBe expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amount on or about January 4, 2021. The record date for the reinvested distribution will be December 31, 2020 payable on January 8, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2021.



Fund Name Ticker Reinvested Distribution per Unit ($) SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF SBEA $0.134

The reinvested distribution is considered a notional distribution and is automatically reinvested in units of the Fund at the time of the distribution and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the Fund and the net asset value of the units of the Fund does not change as a result of the distribution. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive the reinvested distribution. Further information about the funds can be found at smartbewealth.com.

About SmartBe

SmartBe Wealth Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to bringing new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.

