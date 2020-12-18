MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:QNC) Quantum Numbers Corp. (the "Corporation" or "QNC"), has granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 3,900,000 common shares to Quantum's directors and three consultants. The exercise price of the options is $0.05 per share. The options vest immediately and will expire in three years. The options were granted under Quantum's stock option plan.



About Quantum Numbers Corp.

The corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices.

