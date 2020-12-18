VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (“Glacier” or the “Company”) reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on December 18, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Sam Grippo 75,649,667 94.70% 4,233,515 5.30% Jonathon J.L. Kennedy 75,649,645 94.70% 4,233,537 5.30% Bruce W. Aunger 75,649,667 94.70% 4,233,515 5.30% Geoffrey L. Scott 79,872,786 99.99% 10,396 0.01% S. Christopher Heming 79,872,802 97.99% 10,380 0.01% Hugh McKinnon 79,872,780 99.99% 10,402 0.01%

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company’s approach to executive compensation with 99.99% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

About the Company: Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier’s strategy is implemented through two operational areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content and marketing solutions.