NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Triterras, Inc. (“Triterras” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRIT). The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.



On December 17, 2020, Triterras stated that Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd. (“Rhodium”) was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditor actions while it planned a restructuring of its debts and continue its business as a going concern. The Company stated that “Rhodium was instrumental to the initial launch of the Company’s Kratos platform and the platform’s attractiveness to the commodities trading and trade financings communities” and that “substantially all of the users of the Kratos platform during the year ended February 29, 2020 were referred to the platform by Rhodium and its subsidiaries who accounted for 26.5% of the Company’s revenues.”

On this news, the price of Triterras shares fell by $4.11 per share, or approximately 31%, to close at $9.09 per share on December 17, 2020.

