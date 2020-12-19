New York City, NY, Dec. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In these times, when the consumption of junk food is at an all-time high, it becomes imperative to look after our oral health. The increase in the accessibility and availability of junk food has led to the rise in oral infections and tooth decays in people worldwide. And, as we mostly ignore such problems, these infections aggravate over time, and the situation becomes worse.

After that, visiting a dentist every week for the rest of our lives becomes an unavoidable tragedy. So, if you want to avoid such visits in the future, you should start taking care of your gum and teeth from now on. Steel Bite Pro is an effective gum care supplement that will help you fight oral infections and protect your mouth from viruses, fungi, and bacteria.

About Steel Bite Pro

It is a breakthrough formulation containing 29 herbs and plant extracts native to Europe, China, India, South Africa, Kenya, and Ethiopia. People here have lesser teeth, gum, and related problems. The proportion of these ingredients was tested and adjusted after long research to strengthen your teeth and gums. The manufacturers ensure that all the organic ingredients are combined in their most potent state so that the effects are visible within a week of use. Currently, the company is offering special discounts to the buyers to celebrate the popularity of Steel Bite Pro, which is skyrocketing every month.

Ingredients

The creators of the supplement have used 29 naturally occurring substances in the formulation of this teeth-rebuilding supplement. Some of the major ingredients have been listed below-

Milk Thistle - It helps in the detoxification of your mouth and also improves liver health. It reverses liver damage caused by harmful toxins. (1)

Berberine - Berberine is the most powerful antioxidant on this planet. It has anti-inflammatory characteristics and shields against parasites, microorganisms, bacteria, viruses, and fungi. (2)

Turmeric - An ancient herb mainly found in the South Asian region, turmeric has several uses. It's a valuable herb for the gums. It's antimicrobial and helps in eliminating plaque from your mouth. (3)

Beetroot - Beetroot is an antioxidant-rich vegetable that is packed with important ingredients. It kills harmful toxins like bacteria and viruses from your gums and teeth. Beetroot also protects your mouth against further deterioration. (4)

Chanca Piedra, Artichoke, and Red Raspberry - The proprietary blend of the above-mentioned natural substances is high in antioxidants and essential micronutrients like magnesium, vitamin C, folate, vitamin K, and phosphorus. The three ingredients are responsible for purifying your mouth and fighting against undesirable infections.

Jujube Seeds - Jujube seeds, found in China, is an antioxidant-rich fruit. It boosts your immunity and gives you the strength to fight off oral infections. (5)

Yarrow - Fibroblasts are biological cells that primarily work to rebuild your nervous tissues and enhance muscle recovery. Yarrow helps in increasing its production in the body. (6)

Dandelion - Dandelion, another herb, which is high in antioxidants, completes your daily micronutrient requirements. One serving has adequate amounts of iron, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. (7)

Grape Seed, Zinc, Yellow Dock, Ginger, and Alfalfa are some of the other main ingredients used in the composition.

How Does Steel Bite Pro Work?

Tooth decay, gum diseases, and other dental problems are caused by the millions of bacteria found inside your mouth. These bacteria continuously damage your gums and teeth while hiding inside the gums and roots. Steel Bite Pro contains special ingredients that convert your saliva into a strong disinfectant that combats the harmful bacteria, kills them, and prevents their multiplication. As no toothbrush or mouth cleanser can reach the hiding places of the bacteria, this supplement uses your saliva to cleanse your mouth of all these dangerous microorganisms. The dietary supplement also strengthens your teeth and gums, making them healthy and tough.

Dosage

Each bottle of the Steel Bite Pro supplement contains 60 capsules. It's a supply for one month. So, you've to take two tablets daily for the best results. You can break your daily dosage into two doses and take one capsule in the morning, another at night before sleeping.

Purchase and Price

For the best deals on the product, make sure you order only from the official website of the company. There are three packages to choose from. The price of each package is given below-

1-Month Supply: The one-month supply or 'Basic' package comes with one bottle of the Steel Bite Pro supplement. You can buy it for $69. You get a $30 discount on the package.

The one-month supply or 'Basic' package comes with one bottle of the Steel Bite Pro supplement. You can buy it for $69. You get a $30 discount on the package. 3-Month Supply: You can order the 3-month package or 'Most Popular' supply for $177. It contains three bottles of the supplement, so you pay $59 per bottle of the product. You save a total of $120 on the package.

You can order the 3-month package or 'Most Popular' supply for $177. It contains three bottles of the supplement, so you pay $59 per bottle of the product. You save a total of $120 on the package. 6-Month Supply: You get six bottles of the product in the six-month package. You can order the supply for $294 only. So, you effectively pay $49 for each supplement bottle. You save $300 on the supply.

You get six bottles of the product in the six-month package. You can order the supply for $294 only. So, you effectively pay $49 for each supplement bottle. You save $300 on the supply. With Steel Bite Pro, you get free shipping and handling all across the USA.

Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy

The manufacturers have put their hearts and souls into the formulation of the product. They've created a natural supplement that they know will serve you well. Customer satisfaction is everything for the seller, and to back this up, they offer a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

If you feel the supplement isn't working for you, you may call up the company and ask for a refund. If the items are in their original packing, you'll receive a refund within a few days.

If you want a refund, you've got to arrange for the return of the items you'd received. Make sure you ship the package before the stipulated 60 days. You stand a chance to get your full money back even if the package arrives after the 60th day. Also, share the tracking number of the package with the company.

Once the package is approved at the seller's warehouse, you get a full refund, excluding shipping and handling charges. The refund will appear in your bank statement a few days after it has been processed.

Conclusion

If you've decided to use the Steel Bite Pro supplement, go to the company's official website and place your order. The seller is currently offering special discounts on the product. You also get to choose from the multiple packages available. Start using the gum care supplement and improve your oral health today. You'll start to notice improvements within a few weeks of using it.

References

Email - contact@steelbitepro.com

