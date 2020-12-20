Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, won the ‘Fixed Base Operator of the Year' recognition at the 14th Aviation Business Achievement Awards. The ceremony is held annually to recognize and celebrate aviation and aerospace industry achievements during the past year.

Jetex was recognized by a panel of industry judges for its robust innovation, ability to support customers during the most uncertain times, sustainable performance and hospitality excellence. The award reiterates Jetex’s industry leadership and the exceptional value that the company continues to deliver to its global customers.

“We take great pride in being named the ‘FBO of the Year’ at the Aviation Business Achievement Awards 2020, and I dedicate it to all Jetex employees who focus every day on delivering the world’s best travel experience to our customers”, said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex, who accepted the top award.

Jetex private terminals remain a very popular choice with customers that are delighted at all points during the airport journey. Jetex VIP Terminal is a worldwide favorite especially because of its features including dedicated lounges for different groups of travelers, bespoke entertainment lounge, Champagne bar and cigar lounge as well as an array of facilities for families and kids. In 2020, Jetex implemented a number of industry innovations to ensure well-being and the safest travel experience possible for the passengers and crew.

The company has witnessed a substantial increase in private jet movements this year. In the highly competitive global environment, Jetex continued to lead as it added two more FBO locations to its global network this year: Jetex Marrakech, the largest VIP terminal in North Africa, and Jetex Singapore.

Celebrated as the world’s favorite FBO brand, today the company operates a global network of 35 private terminals and is set for an accelerated further expansion next year. With robust growth in private jet travel over the past months, Dubai is set to welcome even more international travelers in 2021 when the city is set to host the World Expo.

- END -

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Oleg Kafarov Jetex T: +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com