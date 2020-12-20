GUANGDONG, China, Dec. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via ZEXPRWIRE) Unionwell is a switch manufacturing enterprise with experience of more than 25 years in making switches. All of the switches have UL, ENEC, EK, CQC, etc. approvals. Their switches are widely used in almost every type of electronic instruments like home appliances, automotive electronics, and electric tools. Their annual production capacity is more than 300 million pcs of switches. China Micro Switch Manufacturer, Unionwell provides the best micro switches in town.



A microswitch is a type of momentary contact switch which is safer to use in any industry. It is also called a miniature snap action switch. You can use these switches in the automotive, medical, and electronics industries. With the experience of the creative team, they are particularly strong in the realization of high-efficiency micro switch series, waterproof switch series, push-button power switch series, rotary switch series, and other switch types alike. They have fully tested and complied with UL, ENEC, EK, CQC laboratory certification.

The talented technical engineers at the company have more than 20 years of R&D creative experience in the micro-electronics and automatization industry. They are not only providing micro switches for home appliances, electronics but also achieving customer’s ideas from paperwork to tailor-made delivery. Unionwell has obtained IATF16949 and ISO9001 quality assurance system certification. With a strong and sustainable supply chain, they are committed to providing the best quality to their customers. Unionwell is always ready to help customers with their personalized testing projects with an efficient and accurate switch testing system and conducting 100% test process for each single switch piece,

It’s a one-stop R & D and production system for product research and development, precision molds, precision injection molding, precision stamping, automation equipment research and development, automated assembly of finished products, and testing.

As compared with other switches available in the market, the micro-switches manufactured by Unionwell are extremely reliable as they are accurate in their functioning and can be used repeatedly without any chance of failure. Due to their best quality, the microswitches are used in many safety-related products as well.

Another major reason to choose Unionwell is that they provide their products in terms of their durability. If we talk about the price, they came quite inexpensive comparing with other similar purpose switches. If purchased in bulk-order, they are the most affordable option with the best quality switch product available in the market. So we can say that combined with their reliability, durability, and cost-effectiveness, they are one of the best and most popular companies in china.

About Unionwell:

Unionwell, a china micro switch company is one of the best companies that manufacture micro switches, car door locks, slide switches, door latch, and mechanical switches. The Headquartered of the company is in South China, Huizhou. They are professionalized in creating and manufacturing different varieties of cost-effective micro switches.

