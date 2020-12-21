VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU) is pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 8, 2020 , the Company has completed its acquisition to acquire 100% of the assets in Transcend Biodynamics LLC (“Transcend”) in an all-stock transaction, for a total of 13,333,333 common shares at $0.75 per share, with the transaction valued at $10 million.



“We are very pleased to close our acquisition of Transcend. It is our continual objective to broaden our product scope, and Transcend, with its experienced management team, is a perfect foothold for us in the fast-growing market for psychedelics molecules and complements our existing pipeline of treatments. We are excited to bring such a promising brand under the BetterLife umbrella, especially in such a fast-growing and exciting sector,’’ said Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife.

“With this acquisition we are expanding our product pipeline to include psychedelic therapeutics, incorporating elements of our IP around drug delivery technology in which we already have prototypes developed, which we believe will propel us towards clinical studies relatively quickly. We see great promise in delivering psychedelic-based medicines to treat various diseases and disorders and look forward to unveiling clinical study designs,’’ he continued.

Transcend is a research driven biotechnology company committed to addressing unmet mental health needs through the development of patented next generation psychedelic therapeutics including the Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (“LSD”) derivative BOL-148.

BOL-148 is a nontoxic second-generation LSD-derived molecule that mimics the therapeutic potential of LSD, without the psychedelic effects or hallucinations. Transcend’s patented process allows for cost-effective manufacturing of BOL-148 without the need to make LSD. This makes BetterLife the only entity with the ability to synthesize BOL-148 without the regulatory hurdles of handling a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

“We are excited to work with BetterLife to build out our product line and conduct further R&D to develop an exciting IP portfolio surrounding LSD based pharmaceutical treatments,” said Transcend CEO, Justin Kirkland. “Both companies have similar values and complementary strengths, which make this a strong corporate and cultural fit.”

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals as well as drug delivery platform technologies. BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus (HPV), and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat specific types of cancer.

For further information please visit www.abetterlifepharma.com .

About Transcend Biodynamics LLC

Transcend is a research focused biotechnology company creating and clinically validating an evolving IP portfolio of novel molecules and drug delivery mechanisms for clinical trials and commercialization. Transcend is focused on developing second generation psychedelic compounds, peptides, pro-drugs, and nutraceuticals to address unmet needs within mental health, wellness and anti-aging industries.

