Company Announcement
No. 46/2020

 

Copenhagen, 21 December 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 14 December to 18 December 2020:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,751,563 166,230,949
14 December 202035,000102.203,576,965
15 December 202029,401103.083,030,711
16 December 202030,664102.973,157,322
17 December 202024,511103.042,525,567
18 December 202021,522103.052,217,911
Accumulated under the program1,892,661 180,739,424

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 14 December – 18 December 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,169,169 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.17% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

