Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 125 - 21 DECEMBER 2020

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



395,000



108.80



42,975,358 14/12/2020 13,000 114.59 1,489,670 15/12/2020 14,000 115.40 1,615,600 16/12/2020 12,000 117.87 1,414,440 17/12/2020 12,000 116.89 1,402,680 18/12/2020 12,000 116.71 1,400,520 Accumulated 458,000 109.82 50,298,268

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 458,000 at a total amount of DKK 50,298,268.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,817,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.92%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,882,533.

