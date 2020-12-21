Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center fire detection and suppression market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2020-2025.
The global fire detection and suppression equipment market is expected with the incorporation of high-performance computing infrastructure in several facilities worldwide. Increased innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of artificial intelligence-based servers have fueled the demand for safety products such as fire, heat, and smoke detectors and alarms and suppression systems. High-rack power density facilities need advanced heat and smoke detecting equipment and quick-fire suppression systems that can detect fire or smoke in the initial phase to avoid damage. This has led to the installation of redundant alarm and safety solutions, which are likely to fuel the growth in the coming years.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center fire detection and suppression market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the data fire detection and suppression market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by deployment location, product, geography. North America is a major region for building level fire safety systems, with the US dominating the segment. The increasing construction of data centers in the US for colocation and cloud services has increased the investment in building level fire & safety systems. Another major factor is an increase in the development of hyperscale data center facilities, spanning over 100,000 square feet area. The market for sprinklers and passive fire protection systems is expected to grow during the forecast period on account of the increased development of large hyperscale and cloud regions.
Fire detection systems consist of sensors that detect smoke density and trigger the alarm. Spot-type smoke detection systems are the most commonly adopted devices by data center operators as they are simple in operations and economical in nature. The market is likely to witness an increase in the use of intelligent and smart smoke detection devices, which have built-in algorithms with multiple sensors to minimize the frequency of false alarms. Also, air-aspirating or air-sampling systems are gaining popularity in data centers to detect fire mishaps at an early stage for immediate response.
Fire suppression systems include wet-pipe sprinklers, pre-action sprinklers, and special suppression agents such as clean agent fire extinguishant, an inert gas such as nitrogen or argon, or high-pressure water mist systems to suppress the fire. The adoption of gas-based systems dominates the market, with a few service providers designing their facilities to use water-mist systems.
Key Questions Answered:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Fire & Safety Standards
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Popularity Of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems
8.2 High Demand For Edge Data Centers
8.3 Increased Innovations In Fire Suppression Systems
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Colocation Investments Boosting Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement
9.2 Growth In Hyperscale Data Centers Contributing Safety System Sales
9.3 Increase In Rack Power Density Boosting Demand For Advanced Fire Suppression Systems
9.4 Increase In Fire Accidents In Data Centers
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increased Power Outages Due To Equipment Failures
10.2 Challenges In Smoke Detection Systems
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Deployment Location
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Overview
12.3 Other Space / Building Level Fire Protection
12.4 Technical Space / Room Level Fire Protection
13 Systems
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Fire Suppression
13.3 Fire Detection
14 Geography
15 North America
15.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 US
15.5 Canada
16 Latin America
16.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Brazil
16.5 Other Latin American Countries
17 Western Europe
17.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Market Size & Forecast
17.4 UK
17.5 Germany
17.6 France
17.7 Netherlands
17.8 Ireland
17.9 Other Western European Countries
18 Nordic Region
18.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Market Size & Forecast
18.4 Denmark
18.5 Norway
18.6 Sweden
18.7 Finland & Iceland
19 Central & Eastern Europe
19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Russia & Czech Republic
19.5 Poland & Austria
19.6 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
20 Middle East
20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Market Size & Forecast
20.4 GCC
20.5 Other Middle Eastern Countries
21 Africa
21.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Market Overview
21.3 Market Size & Forecast
21.4 South Africa
21.5 Morocco
21.6 Other African Countries
22 APAC
22.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Market Overview
22.3 Market Size & Forecast
22.4 China & Hong Kong
22.5 Australia & New Zealand
22.6 India
22.7 Japan
22.8 Rest Of APAC
22.9 Southeast Asia
22.10 Singapore
22.11 Indonesia
22.12 Malaysia
22.13 Thailand
22.14 Other Southeast Asian Countries
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Overview
24 Prominent Data Center Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Providers
24.1 Advanced Safety Systems
24.2 Cannon Fire Protection
24.3 Chemours
24.4 Danfoss Group
24.5 Delta (Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems Private Limited.)
24.6 Encore Fire Protection
24.7 Fike Corporation
24.8 Fireboy-Xintex
24.9 Halma
24.10 Hochiki
24.11 Hyfire
24.12 Incontrol Systems
24.13 Instor
24.14 Johnson Controls
24.15 Kidde (United Technologies)
24.16 Marioff
24.17 Minimax (Viking Group)
24.18 Robert Bosch
24.19 Securiton Ag
24.20 Sevo Systems
24.21 Siemens
24.22 Stang Korea
24.23 Smith & Sharks India
24.24 Torvac Solutions
24.25 Xtralis (Honeywell)
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
26 Quantitative Summary
26.1 Overall Market
26.2 North America
26.3 Latin America
26.4 Western Europe
26.5 Nordic
26.6 Central & Eastern Europe
26.7 Middle East
26.8 Africa
26.9 APAC
26.10 Southeast Asia
27 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ete4za
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
