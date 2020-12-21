Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center fire detection and suppression market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2020-2025.



The global fire detection and suppression equipment market is expected with the incorporation of high-performance computing infrastructure in several facilities worldwide. Increased innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of artificial intelligence-based servers have fueled the demand for safety products such as fire, heat, and smoke detectors and alarms and suppression systems. High-rack power density facilities need advanced heat and smoke detecting equipment and quick-fire suppression systems that can detect fire or smoke in the initial phase to avoid damage. This has led to the installation of redundant alarm and safety solutions, which are likely to fuel the growth in the coming years.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center fire detection and suppression market during the forecast period:

Increasing Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems

Innovations in Fire Suppression Systems

Growth in Hyperscale Data Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the data fire detection and suppression market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by deployment location, product, geography. North America is a major region for building level fire safety systems, with the US dominating the segment. The increasing construction of data centers in the US for colocation and cloud services has increased the investment in building level fire & safety systems. Another major factor is an increase in the development of hyperscale data center facilities, spanning over 100,000 square feet area. The market for sprinklers and passive fire protection systems is expected to grow during the forecast period on account of the increased development of large hyperscale and cloud regions.



Fire detection systems consist of sensors that detect smoke density and trigger the alarm. Spot-type smoke detection systems are the most commonly adopted devices by data center operators as they are simple in operations and economical in nature. The market is likely to witness an increase in the use of intelligent and smart smoke detection devices, which have built-in algorithms with multiple sensors to minimize the frequency of false alarms. Also, air-aspirating or air-sampling systems are gaining popularity in data centers to detect fire mishaps at an early stage for immediate response.



Fire suppression systems include wet-pipe sprinklers, pre-action sprinklers, and special suppression agents such as clean agent fire extinguishant, an inert gas such as nitrogen or argon, or high-pressure water mist systems to suppress the fire. The adoption of gas-based systems dominates the market, with a few service providers designing their facilities to use water-mist systems.



Key Questions Answered:



What market opportunities the data center fire detection and suppression market offer in the next five years? Which is the most preferable fire suppression systems among service providers? What are the opportunities for new market entrants? What are strategies they are adopting to strengthen their market presence? Who are the key players in the data center fire detection market? What are some of the latest technological innovations in the data center fire suppression market?

