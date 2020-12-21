New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999206/?utm_source=GNW





The report includes analysis of leading and emerging drug products for each nanoparticle type.Profiles of manufacturers of leading products and their specific products are provided.



This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment. The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products will alter the quality of life of patients receiving nanoparticle-associated drugs.



Market figures are based on revenues at the manufacturer level and are projected in 2019 dollar value.Inflation is not computed into the projection figures.



Trends are assessed based on projected sales for existing products, for new product introductions, expanded markets for existing products, and other factors affecting the market included in this report are forecasts by product, product category and by company.



The study is arranged to offer an overview of existing nanoparticle technology and of drug markets; it is accompanied by nanoproduct, company, geography, and mechanism of action, with forecasts broken down and covered by geographic region or country.



Patent and clinical trial information is reviewed for various candidate nanodrugs. The status of approvals of drugs in each segment by the FDA and regulatory agencies in other countries is reviewed.



Figures are reported in U.S. dollars and in each case reflect currency fluctuations within the performance of revenue change. Revenue figures do not account for variation in local currencies. All market share data presented is on a global basis unless specifically noted.



Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the world (South America, and the Middle East and Africa).



Summary:

Nanoparticle technology has made major advances in particle type, production and application in all areas of the life sciences in the past two decades.The most rapid advances have been made in the application of nanoparticles in drug research and development, drug product formulation and development of novel drug delivery systems using nanoparticle carriers.



The development of nanoparticles and their rapid incorporation into the research and development, formulation and production of drug products has given rise to a new area of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research involving particle materials in the nanometer size range.



Nanoparticles used in the life sciences and biomedical applications are usually considered to be in the range of 10 nanometers to 100 nanometers in diameter. Developing particles from various starting materials that remain stable in this size range has become one of the fastest growing and most potentially useful emerging technologies of the last several decades.



Both particle size and shape are important in the life sciences because the particle properties of biopharmaceutical products can impact a drug product in two ways: size and shape. Size and shape can have an influence on drug performance or efficacy in the body.



The methods for producing nanoparticles vary depending on the starting substrate materials and the size particle desired as a product.This report will provide an overview of various production methods and indicate new advances in the production area.



At present, the U.S. holds the largest number of patents in the nanoparticle area. This is largely due to the early commercialization of some nanoparticle products by U.S. companies. It also reflects that the contribution to research and development of new ideas by American companies is larger than those by most other countries.



Europe is the second-largest market for nanoparticle drug technology. France, Germany, and the U.K. are the major contributors to its market share. Drug formulation and delivery is attracting new players in Europe, and this in turn will contribute to the market’s growth.

