The global lawn mowers market was stood at $17.72 billion in the year 2019 and expected to reach $31.77 billion by the year 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast from 2020 to 2028.



Rising trend of landscape beautification coupled with increasing spending on home improvement equipment is ought to boost the lawn mowers demand in the coming years. The landscaping industry has hit US$ 99Bn in 2019 in the United States. In addition, out of total landscaping services lawn maintenance contribute around 19% with increased focus towards expanding lawn maintenance service in the coming year. Furthermore, continuous growth in home improvement expenditure has bolstered to uplift the lawn and landscape equipment sale over past five years. As per New York Times article published on September 05, 2019, the U.S. has recorded 50% surge in home improvement spending primarily due to exponential growth in home improvement expenditure per homeowner.



The lawn mowers industry has seen various improvements and innovations in the recent past. Improved performance and comfort are some of the parameters that decide the changing trend in the lawn mowers industry. However, rising environmental concern has exponentially triggered the battery-powered mowers across the globe. Further advancements to improve the environment-friendly mowers performance has introduced electric and robotic lawn mowers.



Robotic Lawn Mowers projected to register the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period



Walk-behind lawn mowers dominated the global lawn mowers market with maximum revenue share. This is majorly attributed to its significant application in residential end-use. Rising trend for home gardening along with increasing spending on home aesthetics have prominently bolstered the growth of lawn mowers. On the contrary, zero-turn and robotic mowers register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Shifting consumer preference towards automated mowing along with rising environmental concern are some of the major factors escalating the robotic mowers growth. Furthermore, on-going advancement in the robotic lawn mowers such as solar-powered robotic mowers and Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Internet of Things (IoT) enabled mowers have upend the mowers industry trend. AI and IoT provides sensing and decision making capability for obstacle detection to the mowers.



Electric lawn mowers garnered maximum revenue share in the year 2019



Electric lawn mowers captured the largest revenue share in the year 2019. Less noise production, environment-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness are some of the major factors supporting the significant market growth. Previously, petrol mowers were used prominently for the lawn maintenance however rising concern of plant health and carbon emission has triggered the demand for electric mowers. On the contrary, electric mowers provide limitation in mobility due to the presence of cord hence suit only for small or medium sized lawns. Therefore, petrol-powered mowers are still preferred for large sized lawn maintenance.





The Asia Pacific registered the fastest growth over the Forecast Period



The Asia Pacific registered the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising home disposable income and home expenditure in the developed as well as developing countries. Furthermore, growing public awareness for the plantation and home gardening has also positively influenced the growth of lawn mowers in the region. However, North America and Europe held prominent market share in the global lawn mowers market owing to high home expenditure and rising per capita income. In 2019, the home improvement expenditure in the U.S. was amounted to US$ 394 Bn. In addition, the regions registered significant increase in landscaping business over the recent past.



