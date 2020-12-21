Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Monitoring - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Refrigeration Monitoring market accounted for $6.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include shifting consumer preferences for organic food products, changing food consumption patterns, increasing demand for high-quality packed food products, growing demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, high disposable income, and the need to reduce food wastage. However, high installation cost is likely to hamper the market.



The refrigeration monitoring system monitors your refrigeration system automatically and alerts you the moment there's a problem. It is mostly used in sectors like Food and Beverages, Hospitals, Residential, etc. The demand for hardware is growing owing to the rising use of refrigeration monitoring systems in cold storage and transportation systems to preserve perishable products for longer durations. These systems can be used in refrigerators, freezers, walk-ins, grab & go coolers and more other systems.



By end user, food & beverages segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to factors such as government regulations for food safety, a rise in demand for packaged food, and the adoption of refrigeration systems by retail, cold storage, and transport companies to minimize losses. The quality and durability of food are directly related to the efficient monitoring of the refrigeration unit. With the increase in disposable income of individuals worldwide, the refrigerated foods market is growing at a rapid pace.



On the basis of geography, the growth in APAC is driven by the rising demand for high-quality food products, increase in online food retail, increased consumer spending on eating out, and government initiatives to improve healthcare in the region. Additionally, advancements in e-commerce, logistics, and warehouse management are contributing to the growth of the APAC market. Governments in various countries are attempting to facilitate improvements in the cold chain service industry through regulations and subsidies.



Some of the key players in Refrigeration Monitoring Market include Emerson Electric Co., Monnit Corporation, ORBCOMM, ContRoLAnt, Zebra Technologies, TEK Troniks, Sensaphone, Danfoss, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, Cargo Data Corporation, Dover Corp, Samsara, Smartsense (Digi International), Berlinger, Tempmate (Imec Messtechnik GmbH), Daikin Industries, Johnson Control, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, and Haier Group.



Sensors Covered:

Touch Sensors

Liquid Level Sensors

Pressure Sensors

AC Current Meters

Temperature Sensors

Defrost Sensors

Contact Sensors

Motion Detectors

Gas Detectors

Water Detection Sensors

Offerings Covered:

Software

Hardware

Service

Applications Covered:

Transportation

Storage

Refrigerators & Freezers

Equipment Covered:

Measurement Device

Temperature Monitoring

Sales Channels Covered:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

End Users Covered:

Hospitals

Residential

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Sensor

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Touch Sensors

5.3 Liquid Level Sensors

5.4 Pressure Sensors

5.5 AC Current Meters

5.6 Temperature Sensors

5.7 Defrost Sensors

5.8 Contact Sensors

5.9 Motion Detectors

5.10 Gas Detectors

5.11 Water Detection Sensors



6 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Service

6.4.1 Consulting Services

6.4.2 Support & Maintenance Service

6.4.3 Deployment Services



7 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transportation

7.3 Storage

7.4 Refrigerators & Freezers



8 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Equipment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Measurement Device

8.3 Temperature Monitoring

8.3.1 Wired Temperature Monitoring

8.3.2 Wireless Temperature Monitoring



9 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Direct Sales

9.3 Distribution Sales



10 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.3 Residential

10.4 Food & Beverages

10.4.1 Retail

10.4.2 Warehouse

10.5 Chemicals

10.6 Pharmaceuticals

10.7 Manufacturing



11 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Emerson Electric Co.

13.2 Monnit Corporation

13.3 ORBCOMM

13.4 ContRoLAnt

13.5 Zebra Technologies

13.6 TEK Troniks

13.7 Sensaphone

13.8 Danfoss

13.9 TE Connectivity

13.10 Texas Instruments

13.11 Cargo Data Corporation

13.12 Dover Corp

13.13 Samsara

13.14 Smartsense (Digi International)

13.15 Berlinger

13.16 Tempmate (Imec Messtechnik GmbH)

13.17 Daikin Industries

13.18 Johnson Control

13.19 Carrier Commercial Refrigeration

13.20 Haier Group



