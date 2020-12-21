Dublin, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Monitoring - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Refrigeration Monitoring market accounted for $6.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include shifting consumer preferences for organic food products, changing food consumption patterns, increasing demand for high-quality packed food products, growing demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, high disposable income, and the need to reduce food wastage. However, high installation cost is likely to hamper the market.
The refrigeration monitoring system monitors your refrigeration system automatically and alerts you the moment there's a problem. It is mostly used in sectors like Food and Beverages, Hospitals, Residential, etc. The demand for hardware is growing owing to the rising use of refrigeration monitoring systems in cold storage and transportation systems to preserve perishable products for longer durations. These systems can be used in refrigerators, freezers, walk-ins, grab & go coolers and more other systems.
By end user, food & beverages segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to factors such as government regulations for food safety, a rise in demand for packaged food, and the adoption of refrigeration systems by retail, cold storage, and transport companies to minimize losses. The quality and durability of food are directly related to the efficient monitoring of the refrigeration unit. With the increase in disposable income of individuals worldwide, the refrigerated foods market is growing at a rapid pace.
On the basis of geography, the growth in APAC is driven by the rising demand for high-quality food products, increase in online food retail, increased consumer spending on eating out, and government initiatives to improve healthcare in the region. Additionally, advancements in e-commerce, logistics, and warehouse management are contributing to the growth of the APAC market. Governments in various countries are attempting to facilitate improvements in the cold chain service industry through regulations and subsidies.
Some of the key players in Refrigeration Monitoring Market include Emerson Electric Co., Monnit Corporation, ORBCOMM, ContRoLAnt, Zebra Technologies, TEK Troniks, Sensaphone, Danfoss, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, Cargo Data Corporation, Dover Corp, Samsara, Smartsense (Digi International), Berlinger, Tempmate (Imec Messtechnik GmbH), Daikin Industries, Johnson Control, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, and Haier Group.
Sensors Covered:
Offerings Covered:
Applications Covered:
Equipment Covered:
Sales Channels Covered:
End Users Covered:
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Sensor
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Touch Sensors
5.3 Liquid Level Sensors
5.4 Pressure Sensors
5.5 AC Current Meters
5.6 Temperature Sensors
5.7 Defrost Sensors
5.8 Contact Sensors
5.9 Motion Detectors
5.10 Gas Detectors
5.11 Water Detection Sensors
6 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Hardware
6.4 Service
6.4.1 Consulting Services
6.4.2 Support & Maintenance Service
6.4.3 Deployment Services
7 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Transportation
7.3 Storage
7.4 Refrigerators & Freezers
8 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Equipment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Measurement Device
8.3 Temperature Monitoring
8.3.1 Wired Temperature Monitoring
8.3.2 Wireless Temperature Monitoring
9 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Sales Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Direct Sales
9.3 Distribution Sales
10 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Residential
10.4 Food & Beverages
10.4.1 Retail
10.4.2 Warehouse
10.5 Chemicals
10.6 Pharmaceuticals
10.7 Manufacturing
11 Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Emerson Electric Co.
13.2 Monnit Corporation
13.3 ORBCOMM
13.4 ContRoLAnt
13.5 Zebra Technologies
13.6 TEK Troniks
13.7 Sensaphone
13.8 Danfoss
13.9 TE Connectivity
13.10 Texas Instruments
13.11 Cargo Data Corporation
13.12 Dover Corp
13.13 Samsara
13.14 Smartsense (Digi International)
13.15 Berlinger
13.16 Tempmate (Imec Messtechnik GmbH)
13.17 Daikin Industries
13.18 Johnson Control
13.19 Carrier Commercial Refrigeration
13.20 Haier Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzysud
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: