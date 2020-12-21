New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biorefinery Products: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02100596/?utm_source=GNW





The report is divided in 15 chapters.

- Chapter Two analyzes demand by category, with a forecast to 2025.

- Chapter Three presents an overview that defines and quantifies biorefinery products and assesses market trends and categories/segments with a forecast to 2025.

- Chapter Four presents the impact of COVID-19 on various end-use industries globally.

- Chapter Five presents the history, opportunity and penetration of bio-products with a forecast to 2025.

- Chapter Six presents the demand for energetic bioproducts and analyzes the market for biofuels, biogas and wood pellets, with regional breakdowns and forecasts to 2025.

- Chapter Seven presents the demand for non-energetic bioproducts and analyzes the market for chemicals, pharmaceuticals and biomaterials. These are quantified by type, with regional breakdowns and forecasts to 2025.

- Chapter Eight considers the applications of bioproducts and quantifies the demand in up to 11 key markets, offering forecasts to 2025.

- Chapter Nine considers the technology and quantifies demand by type of technology used for the conversion of biomass to bioproducts, offering forecasts to 2025.

- Chapter Ten presents product development in the chemical, pharmaceutical, materials, power and fuel sectors, which will enable utilization of the biomass that Earth’s biology produces every year.

- Chapter Eleven presents an analysis of the industry structure, showing how each market segment will interact over the next five years to 2025, including the macroeconomic factors that affect the global economy.

- Chapter Twelve presents the international aspects, including market leadership. It also quantifies international trade in bioproducts with a forecast to 2025.

- Chapter Thirteen presents the market shares of the major companies involved in the manufacture of bio-based products and discussed these companies and products.

- Chapter Fourteen analyzes the regulatory environment of the biorefinery industry.

- Chapter Fifteen presents company product profiles and identifies the various companies involved in the manufacture of these products.



A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the segments for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.



Report Includes:

- 102 data tables and 81 additional tables

- A brief overview of global market outlook for the industrial biorefinery products

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Highlights of the current and future market potential for two main types of biorefinery products (energetic/non-energetic), along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities and penetration of bio-products

- Insights into the value chain of basic products and the structure of the biorefinery industry and its interaction with the fossil-based industry

- A critical evaluation of the current status of commercial biorefinery markets and how recent environmental legislation and breakthroughs in technology will make the use of biobased products competitive with established fossil-based platforms

- Quantification of the market and end-use of biorefinery products, along with the assessment of international trade in biorefinery products with five-year forecasts

- Market share analysis of essential oils companies involved in the manufacture of biobased products

- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the global biobased industry vs. the global economy

- Company profiles of the market leading participants, including DuPont, Solazyme, Myriant Corp., Coca-Cola Co. (The) and Foster Wheeler AG



Summary:

The analyst estimates that the global demand for bioproducts will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED over the next five years from 2020 to reach REDACTED in 2025. There are two key distinct categories of bioderived products: energetic bioproducts and non-energetic bioproducts.



Demand for energetic bioproducts will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2025, up from an estimated REDACTED in 2020.This growth will result in a market penetration rate of REDACTED in 2025, up from an estimated penetration of REDACTED in 2020.



Many energetic bioproducts are now going commercial, with commercially available production technologies (e.g., direct combustion in stokerboilers, low-percentage co-firing, municipal solid waste incineration with combined heat and power, dry/wet milling, fermentation and esterification). Energetic bioproducts can therefore help countriesmeet their policy goals for secure, reliable and affordable clean energy to expand access and

promoterural development.



Demand for non-energetic bioproducts, which include chemicals, pharmaceuticals and materials, will reach REDACTED in 2025, from an estimated REDACTED in 2020, corresponding to a CAGR of REDACTED.This growth will result in a market penetration of REDACTED in 2025, up from an estimated market penetration of REDACTED in 2020.



These products continue to penetrate the clothing, pharmaceuticals, plasticfilms, carpeting, containers, composite panels, sorbents, solvents, adhesives and insulation markets, which are at well-established stages of development. Pharmaceuticals, coatings, plastic films, containers, adhesives, insulation, wood waste products and composite panels are expected to represent

a substantial share in the non-energetic biobased industry.

