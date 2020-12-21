New York, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Technology, Application, Component And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816393/?utm_source=GNW





The airborne communication segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The communication type segment comprises airborne, air-ground, underwater, ground-based, and shipborne communications.The airborne communication segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.



The key trend contributing to this market growth is the increased focus and investment to enhance the capabilities of air forces.Several countries, such as the US, the UK, Russia, Israel, India, Japan, Singapore, and China, have increased their spending to strengthen their air forces, which is expected to enhance the expenditure on airborne communications.



The underwater communications segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The component segment comprises solution and services.The overall services segment has a major influence on the green technology and sustainability market.



These services help lower operational costs, increase the overall revenue, and improve business productivity and performance. The solution segment is estimated to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.



The blockchain segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The green technology and sustainability market by technology has been segmented into IoT, AI and analytics, digital twin, cloud computing, security, and blockchain.Various startups are already using blockchain as a tool to make energy grids more accessible and sustainable by promoting data sharing in real time.



Energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining has caused a spike in carbon emission, and hence blockchain is capable of driving innovation in the field of green technology.The cloud computing technology segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to the benefits of the cloud to provide real-time remote access to data through sensors, satellite images, and weather.



The crop monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The green technology and sustainability market by applications has been segmented into carbon footprint management, green building, water purification, water leak detection, fire detection, soil condition/moisture monitoring, crop monitoring, forest monitoring, weather monitoring and forecasting, air and water pollution monitoring, and sustainable mining and exploration.The green building segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.



Technologies, such as AI and analytics, IoT, predictive maintenance, and blockchain, find multiple use cases in this application and have the potential to change how buildings are designed, built, and managed.The crop monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to the increasing need to remotely monitor the health and condition of crops and enable farmers to implement timely interventions that ensure optimal yields at the end of the season.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The green technology and sustainability market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.North America is projected to account for the largest market size by 2020, majorly due to the broad base of green technology and sustainability vendors in the region.



Vendors are focused on R&D and integration of advanced technologies to serve the challenge of climate change and the increasing levels of emissions, pollution, and waste.The APAC is expected to be a favorable market for investments and has the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to the focus of developing countries, such as China, India, and Singapore, on the integration of advanced technologies to enhance business processes.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in green technology and sustainability market.

• By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 45%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of key players offering green technology and sustainability solution.It profiles major vendors in the global green technology and sustainability market.



The major vendors in the global green technology and sustainability market are GE (US), IBM (US), Enablon (France), Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), Schneider Electric (France), Engie Impact (US), Intelex (Canada), Enviance (US), Sensus (US), LO3 Energy (US), Isometrix (South Africa), Taranis (Israel), Trace Genomics (US), ConsenSys (US), CropX (Israel), Hortau (US), IOT Solutions and Consulting (Europe), Pycno (UK), MineSense Technologies (Canada), WINT (US), OIZOM (India), Treevia (Latin America), SMAP Energy (UK), and Accuvio (Ireland).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the green technology and sustainability market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, technology, application, and regions.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall green technology and sustainability market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



